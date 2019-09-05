$10+ Bn Vehicle Control Unit Market by Vehicle Type, Component, Propulsion Type, Voltage, Capacity, Electric Two-Wheeler, Communication Technology, Function - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle Control Unit Market by Vehicle Type, Component (Hardware & Software), Propulsion Type, Voltage (12/24V & 36/48V), Capacity (16, 32, & 64-bit), Electric Two-Wheeler, Communication Technology, Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vehicle Control Unit Market is Estimated to Grow from USD 2.9 Billion in 2019 to Reach USD 10.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.1%.

Demand for advanced electric vehicles and innovative technologies in vehicle electronics are significant factors for the growth of the vehicle control unit market globally

Increased emphasis on electric vehicle features and the need for integrated vehicle electronics to boost the market. Advanced compact VCUs are being developed by the companies that are capable of performing and controlling inter-connected functions such as ADAS, predictive technology, infotainment, body control, battery management, torque coordination, and automated driving.

Capability of reprogramming and updating software over the air using advanced technologies is likely to propel the growth of the software segment during the forecast period

The software segment is expected to be the fastest market. The software can be reprogrammed over the air (OTA) using SOTA and FOTA protocols. Due to this, VCU is very flexible and can be fit into any vehicle system with the help of required programming. Currently, all the VCU providers in the market are using their basic software in their VCUs.

However, this software can be reprogrammed easily using platforms such as MATLAB and Simulink. This makes the system much more flexible, as a company can roll out software updates over the air. Thus, just like most other electronic systems, hardware might get standardized in the future, and companies would roll out their software, designed predominantly for their vehicles. This would change the VCU market scenario in the future, as software with innovative technologies might get expensive, and hardware is expected to become cheaper.



European market is expected to register the second-fastest growth during the forecast period



The European region is estimated to be the second-fastest-growing market during the forecast period, after Asia Pacific. The region is a hub to major players such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), IET SPA (Perugia), Rimac Automobili (Croatia), and AIM Technologies (England). Europe is a key region for innovations, significant R&D, and technological advancements in electric vehicles, vehicle electronics, advanced automotive systems, and charging solutions. Germany is the largest market in Europe, followed by France.



Germany, which is said to be the automotive hub of the world, is home to many established vehicle as well as VCU manufacturers and also has a higher EV adoption rate. The increasing demand for advanced automotive features in electric vehicles and electrification of automotive components are driving the vehicle control unit market in Europe.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing and the largest vehicle control unit market in the world. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the large electric vehicle sales volume in the region. Considering the large EV sales volume and continuous technological advancements in the battery management systems, automotive features, body control, and infotainment functions; and innovative charging solutions, China is expected to lead the vehicle control unit market in the Asia Pacific region.



The vehicle control unit market comprises major manufacturers such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Texas Instruments (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Analysis

6.3 VCU-S and VCU-P

6.4 Programmable and Flexible VCU

6.5 Porter's 5 Force



7 VCU Market, By Propulsion Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 BEV

7.3 HEV

7.4 PHEV



8 VCU Market, By Capacity Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 16-Bit

8.3 32-Bit

8.4 64-Bit



9 VCU Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Passenger Car

9.3 Commercial Vehicle



10 VCU Market, By Voltage Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 12/24V

10.3 36/48V



11 VCU Market, By Component Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hardware

11.3 Software



12 VCU Market, By Electric Two-Wheeler Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 E-Scooter/Moped

12.3 E-Motorcycle



13 VCU Market, By Function (Qualitative)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Autonomous Driving/ADAS

13.3 Predictive Technology



14 VCU Market, By Communication Technology Type (Qualitative)

14.1 Introduction

14.2 CAN

14.3 LIN

14.4 Flexray

14.5 Ethernet



15 VCU Market, By Region

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Asia-Pacific

15.2.1 China

15.2.2 Japan

15.2.3 India

15.2.4 South Korea

15.3 North America

15.3.1 U.S.

15.3.2 Canada

15.4 Europe

15.4.1 Germany

15.4.2 France

15.4.3 Spain

15.4.4 Austria

15.4.5 Denmark

15.4.6 The Netherlands

15.4.7 Norway

15.4.8 Sweden

15.4.9 Switzerland



16 Competitive Landscapes

16.1 Agreements/Joint Ventures/ Supply Contracts/ Collaborations/ Partnerships & Others

16.2 New Product Launches

16.3 Expansions

16.4 Merger & Acquisitions

16.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

16.5.1 Dynamic Differentiators

16.5.2 Innovators

16.5.3 Visionary Leaders

16.5.4 Emerging Companies

16.6 Market Ranking, 2018



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

17.2 Continental AG

17.3 Texas Instruments

17.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

17.5 STMicroelectronics

17.6 Autonomous Solutions Inc.

17.7 IET SPA

17.8 PI Innovo

17.9 Embitel

17.10 Rimac Automobili

17.11 Pues Corporation

17.12 Aim Technologies

17.13 Other Key Players

17.13.1 Ecotrons LLC

17.13.2 Thunderstruck Motors

17.13.3 Anandalal Electric (AEPL)

17.13.4 Hirain Technologies Co., Ltd



