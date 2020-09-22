10 Pumpkin Recipes to Ditch the Drive-Thru & Recreate Coffee Shop Favorites While Working From Home

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Transplant, a food blog based in the Pacific Northwest, announces the release of its second annual pumpkin recipe roundup, recreating coffee shop-inspired pumpkin spice recipes at home. It's quintessential for kicking off pumpkin spice season, with a focus on skipping the drive-thru and enjoying the merriment of pumpkin season without leaving the house.

With common baking ingredients, a little time, and a few heaping tablespoons of pumpkin pie spice, anyone can easily make their favorite coffee house recipes while working from home.

Pumpkin biscotti on a plate next to pumpkin spice lattes. Image Source: https://willamettetransplant.com/

"These recipes are ideal for crisp fall mornings when you're craving something warm and comforting but won't be passing by a drive-thru on your way to work," says Adriana Dikih, founder of Willamette Transplant. "We know our fans are still working out of their homes, many with kids at home, and this pumpkin recipe roundup is geared toward recreating those coffee shop favorites at home, with ease," says Dikih.

The list of pumpkin recipes features festive coffees and beverages like pumpkin lattes and pumpkin cold brew and also includes pastry favorites like pumpkin bread, pumpkin muffins, and biscotti. Regardless of how people get their pumpkin spice fix each fall, the lineup has something for everyone and offers plant-based options.

These pumpkin-themed, coffee shop favorites are the first of a series of fall recipes showcasing pumpkin spice. Additional compilations of pumpkin cocktail recipes and savory pumpkin recipes will be released in October.

About Willamette Transplant

Established in 2018, Willamette Transplant is a growing resource for plant-based recipes and mindful eating with an emphasis on simple recipes that utilize seasonal and wholesome ingredients. Visit willamettetransplant.com.

