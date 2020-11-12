10+ Triad Employers to Participate in Virtual Career Fair November 19

KERNERSVILLE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten-plus companies in Rockingham County, North Carolina, including Nestlé-PURINA Petcare, Gildan Activewear and UNC Health, are seeking candidates for 300+ open positions at the " NC Triad: Virtual Get Hired Event " Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10am – 2pmET.

The free event is a virtual hiring initiative by the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board (PTRWDB), an organization dedicated to connecting job-seekers with regional companies that are hiring. Attendees nationwide from all education and skill levels are welcome.

Participating companies are hiring for a variety of positions, including software and electrical engineers, operators, technicians, registered nurses, in-home aid professionals, accountants, truck drivers and more. "Our mission is to help people land great-paying jobs in the NC Triad. There are thousands of job postings in our region in industries from aerospace to healthcare," said Wendy Walker-Fox, Director of the PTRWDB. "The 'Get Hired' event will allow job seekers to interact with companies in our region instantly—whether the attendee is located here or not."

"We are eager to find candidates for the dozens of positions we have open – ranging from Accounting/CPA to Production Operation Assistants and Leadership. Some positions do not need prior experience in the industry and some are currently in other locations. One of the benefits of working for Press Glass includes top-notch health insurance and paid-time-off," said Karolina Styk, HR Project Manager at Press Glass.

Participating companies:

Nestlé-PURINA Petcare

Armor Express

Endura Products

Envision Plastics

Gildan Activewear

Henniges Automotive

Press Glass, Inc.

The City of Reidsville, N.C.

Aging Disability & Transit Services (ADTS)

UNC Rockingham Health Care

Ontex Global

The new Nestlé-PURINA Petcare facility will debut 20+ open positions at the event. "While we are estimating 300+ jobs being added to our facility in Rockingham County by the end of 2024; currently, we are eager to find candidates for the positions we have available on our Engineering team. Join the Nestlé-Purina family, which includes a comprehensive benefits package with competitive pay and benefits, including a 401K match program and medical/dental/vision insurance. #JoinOurPack," said Rachel Willhelm, Employment Branding Specialist at Nestlé-PURINA Petcare.

Register for free here.

Rockingham County is in the NC Triad: a 12-county region with diverse cities, stunning rural communities and charming towns. The Triad offers the perfect work-life balance, affordable homes, accessible leadership, and great jobs at growing companies.

About NC Triad

NC Triad is an initiative of the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board designed to connect current and potential residents with information about living and working in the Triad. Serving the counties of Caswell, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin, PTRWDB's mission is to assist the development of the regional workforce to meet the needs of employers. www.FindYourCenterNC.com.

SOURCE Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board