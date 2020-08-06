$105+ Billion Worldwide Glass Packaging Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19
Aug 06, 2020, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Glass Packaging market accounted for $63.77 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $105.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand from food & beverage and pharmaceutical packaging sectors and increasing consumer demand for safe and healthier packaging are driving market growth. However, the growing use of substitutes such as plastics is hampering market growth.
The glass is considered as the safest choice for the packaging products particularly food products and drugs. They are used to avoid contamination of any chemical or another foreign element to the food particles. Glass bottles and jars are available in various sizes, colours, and shapes. This can ensure its consistent usage, worldwide, across a range of end-user industries, despite the heavy competition from plastic packaging.
Based on the application, the pharmaceutical/healthcare segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its non-toxicity and reusability and expanding pharmaceutical sector in the developing countries. By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing consumption of beer, the ageing population of the nation which is fuelling the market for pharmaceutical packaging and consumer awareness related to the health and environmental benefits of glass bottles.
Some of the key players profiled in the Glass Packaging Market include Vitro Packaging, LLC., Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited, Vetropack Holding AG, Saint Gobain S.A., Owens-Illinois, Inc., Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Gerresheimer AG, Bormioli Rocco SPA, Vidrala S.A., and Amcor Limited.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Glass Packaging Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Laminated Glass
5.3 Insulated Glass
5.4 Clear Glass
6 Global Glass Packaging Market, By Quality
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Super Premium Glass Quality
6.3 Standard Glass Quality
6.4 Premium Glass Quality
7 Global Glass Packaging Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Soda Lime Glass
7.3 De-Alkalized Soda Lime Glass
7.4 Borosilicate Glass
8 Global Glass Packaging Market, By Jar Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 20-50 mL
8.3 51-100 mL
8.4 101-250 mL
8.5 251-500 mL
8.6 Above 500 mL
9 Global Glass Packaging Market, By Packaging Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Jars
9.3 Bottles
10 Global Glass Packaging Market, By Raw Material
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Selenium
10.3 Colouring Material
10.4 Dolomite
10.5 Cullet
10.6 Limestone
10.7 Cobalt Oxide
11 Global Glass Packaging Market, By Metal Composition
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Iron Pyrite
11.3 Iron Oxide
11.4 Sodium Carbonate (Soda Ash)
11.5 Sand
12 Global Glass Packaging Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Pharmaceutical/Healthcare
12.3 Household and Personal Care
12.4 Food Industry
12.5 Chemicals
12.6 Agricultural
12.7 Non Alcoholic Beverages
12.7.1 Milk Products
12.7.2 Juice
12.7.3 Carbonated Soft Drink (CSD)s
12.8 Alcoholic Beverages
12.8.1 Wines
12.8.2 Whiskies
12.8.3 Spirits
12.8.4 Beers
13 Global Glass Packaging Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 Vitro Packaging, LLC.
15.2 Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited
15.3 Vetropack Holding AG
15.4 Saint Gobain S.A.
15.5 Owens-Illinois, Inc.
15.6 Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited
15.7 Gerresheimer AG
15.8 Bormioli Rocco SPA
15.9 Vidrala S.A.
15.10 Amcor Limited
