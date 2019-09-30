$11.2 Bn High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market size is expected to reach $11.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



The concept of high-performance in ceramic coating relates to a multitude of somewhat highly specialized ceramic materials. These materials show a distinctive spectrum of mechanical, electrical, thermal and biological/chemical properties. High-performance ceramics are always used in circumstances where other materials, such as plastic or metal, cannot resist the exceptionally heavy loads. A ceramic coating is a sort of finished appearance of a vehicle's exterior. It is a hand-applied liquid polymer.



The coating is something that binds a vehicle's original paint at a chemical level to create a safety layer. This level of safety is not as complete as a protective film for paints. In brief, a ceramic coating is just another option for something like a premium wax. Such coatings can either be permanent or semi-permanent, implying that they don't need as many applications as wax does.



Rapid development in the automotive industry across emerging countries like India and China is the main factor driving growth in the industry for high-performance ceramic coatings. Moreover, there is a substantial expansion in the commercial aviation and aerospace & defense sectors, which is anticipated to fuel business development. The projected increase in demand for environmentally acceptable surface treatments will offer higher prospects for further expansion of the nano-ceramics market.



Key Companies Profiled in the report include:

Saint-Gobain Group

Aremco Products, Inc.

Keronite Group Limited

APS Materials, Inc.

Bodycote PLC

A&A Coatings

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Swain Tech Coatings, Inc.

Zircotec Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market by Product Type

3.1 Global Oxide Coatings Market by Region

3.2 Global Nitride Coatings Market by Region

3.3 Global Carbide Coatings Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market by Technology

4.1 Global Thermal Spray Market by Region

4.2 Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market by Region

4.3 Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market by Region

4.4 Global Other Technologies Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



