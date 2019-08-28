$11.31 Billion LED Driver Markets, 2025 - Growing Convergence of LED Lighting and Internet of Things

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Driver Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Supply Type (Constant Voltage, Constant Current), By Application Type (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Lighting, Outdoor Display), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LED driver market size is expected to reach at USD 11.31 billion by 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period.

LEDs have emerged as an energy-efficient alternative to traditional light sources in the last decade, thus, they have extensive demand in lighting and display segments across several industries. LED lighting is replacing the traditional lighting products due to their benefits, such as longer life, higher energy-efficiency, miniaturization, lower heat output, and directionality.

Moreover, rising demand for IOT-based connected lighting solutions due to the rising number of smart homes in developed countries will contribute to the LEDdrivermarket growth. Furthermore, governments of various countries have launched Smart City initiatives to improve the energy-efficiency of populated cities, which is anticipated to boost the market further. Demand for the constant current LED driver has witnessed exponential growth from 2015 to 2018, these drivers are widely used in high brightness and outdoor lighting applications.

The consumer electronics segment is the largest application segment in the market as LEDs have extensive demand in television and display panels applications. Many leading manufacturers are collaborating with other companies to deliver public lighting systems to cities around the world connected with remote management for energy saving and efficient maintenance. For instance, Philips Lighting N.V. has collaborated with Vodafone Limited to deploy IoT-based wireless Smart Street lighting across the globe.

There is a high demand for energy-efficient and highly reliable products with a smaller system package and lower cost for applications in the low- to mid-power range. To meet these requirements, manufacturers are incorporating Primary-Side Regulation (PSR) to lower the costs by eliminating secondary feedback circuitry and Power-Factor Correction (PFC) circuitry for higher power quality.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The constant current segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 16.7% from 2019 to 2025. These type of drivers provide greater system reliability for general lighting applications

The application lighting segment is anticipated to witness the maximum CAGR of 18.6% over the forecast period

On the other hand, consumer electronics application segment is estimated to account for the largest market share by 2025

Asia Pacific led the market in 2018 and is projected to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast years due to stringent regulations across region, which fuel the demand for efficient lighting solutions

Key industry participants include AC Electronics, Atmel Corp., Cree, Inc., General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lutron Electronics Co., On Semiconductor Corp., and Osram GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumption

1.3. List of Data Sources



2. Executive Summary

2.1. LED driver - Industry snapshot and key buying criteria, 2015 - 2025



3. LED driver Industry Outlook

3.1. Market segmentation

3.2. Market size and growth prospects

3.3. LED driver value chain analysis

3.3.1. Vendor landscape

3.4. LED driver market dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Proliferating demand for efficient lighting technology

3.4.1.2. Rising demand for driver across general lighting applications

3.4.1.3. Growing convergence of LED lighting and Internet of Things (IoT)

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Lack of common standards among various manufacturers

3.5. Key opportunities prioritized

3.6. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.7. LED driver - Key competitor analysis, 2018

3.8. LED driver market PESTEL analysis, 2018



4. LED Driver Market: Supply Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Constant voltage LED driver market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.2. Constant current LED driver market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)



5. LED Driver Market: Application Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Automotive LED driver market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.2. Consumer electronics LED driver market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Lighting LED driver market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.4. Outdoor Display LED driver market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)



6. LED driver Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Competitive Landscape



