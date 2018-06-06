$11.45 Billion Food Certification Market by Type, Application, Risk Category and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

The global market for food certification has grown remarkably in the last few years. The food certification market is estimated to be valued at USD 8.87 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 11.45 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018.

Emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are the potential primary markets of the industry. Growing international trade, coupled with increasing food safety regulations, has been fueling the demand for food certifications. Rising prevalence of foodborne illness is expected to drive the growth of the food certification market during the review period.

Growing consumer awareness about certified food products has significantly increased the demand for food certification. This has led to the voluntary adoption of certification programs by food manufacturers to gain consumer trust. Another important factor that drives the growth of the food certification market is the increasing demand for processed meat products certification.

The food certification market, based on type, is segmented into ISO 22000, BRC, SQF, IFS, halal, kosher, free-from certification, and others such as FSSC 22000, ISTA, other GFSI certifications. The free-from certifications segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all food certification types from 2018 to 2023. Regulatory bodies in various countries are asserting that food producers have appropriate allergen or gluten free labeling on their products, owing to the growing concerns among consumers about food allergies; this is expected to drive the demand for free-from certification during the forecast period.

Based on application, the food certification market is segmented into meat, poultry, and seafood products, dairy products, infant food, beverages, bakery & confectionery products, free-from foods, and others. The meat, poultry, and seafood products segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. A certification system is required for the entire value chain of meat, poultry, and seafood products-from processors to importers, exporters, and distributors. Increasing meat product recalls across several countries are fueling the demand for food certifications for meat, poultry, and seafood products.

Based on risk category, the food certification market is segmented into high-risk foods and low-risk foods. The high-risk foods segment is projected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023 as these foods are more prone to bacterial contamination due to high moisture and protein content, and therefore stringent quality standards are maintained while manufacturing, storing, and transporting these products.



Food Certification Market



The North American region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This market is mainly driven by the strong food safety regulations imposed by the governments across the North American countries for imported goods. The US accounted for the largest country-wise market for food certification in the North American region, and is majorly driven by the factors such as initiatives taken by the US government pertaining to certification and accreditation services and promotion of food certifications such as Safe Food Quality (SQF), GlobalGAP, and British Retail Consortium (BRC).



However, lack of awareness about food certifications among small-scale manufactures and increase in incidences of false labeling and certifications are the major challenges for the global food certification market.



