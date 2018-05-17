$11.96 Billion Insurance Analytics Market by Component, Business Application, Deployment Model, Organization Size, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

The global insurance analytics market is expected to grow from USD 6.63 Billion in 2018 to USD 11.96 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The major growth driver of the market is the rapid adoption of data-driven decision-making process and advanced analytics techniques.\The insurance analytics market is segmented by tools and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The deployment and integration services subsegment in the professional services segment is projected to witness the highest demand, due to the growing need of insurance analytics solutions across organizations.



The risk management business application is estimated to hold the largest market size in the insurance analytics market in 2018. The growth is fueled by the growing need to simplify the process. Insurers require to effectively use their data to understand the potential risks using counter measures to mitigate losses, or at the least, screen, pre-empt, and price for them in the underwriting process.



Insurers are now leveraging analytics solutions to offer additional policy discounts and proactive risk management services. With social media, they are now able to understand their customers' lifestyle and create customized coverage to match their requirements. Organizations are deploying insurance analytics solutions either on on-cloud or on-premises. The demand for on-cloud insurance analytics solutions is expected to grow, due to its cost-effective and scalable features; its growth is expected to be high, particularly in the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), where low-cost solutions along with high data privacy are largely required.



The global market has been segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America, followed by Europe, is expected to continue as the largest revenue-generating region for the insurance analytics vendors, over the next 5 years.



This is mainly because, in the developed economies of the US and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from Research and Development (R&D) and technologies. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the insurance analytics market, because of the increasing adoption of data analytics and cloud technologies, and various other government initiatives, such as smart cities across the APAC countries, including China and India.

Challenges, such as data quality and security issues, and lack of skilled workforce are anticipated to limit the growth of the global insurance analytics market. Lack of integration with legacy systems and varying regulation laws and policies are also expected to restrain the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Insurance Analytics Market

4.2 Market Share Across Various Regions

4.3 Market By Business Application and Region

4.4 Market Professional Services, By Region



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 Market Dynamics

5.1.3 Drivers

5.1.3.1 Rapid Adoption of Data-Driven Decision Making

5.1.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Analytics Techniques

5.1.4 Restraints

5.1.4.1 Lack of Integration With Legacy Systems

5.1.4.2 Varying Regulation Laws and Policies

5.1.5 Opportunities

5.1.5.1 Higher Adoption of Insurance Analytics Tools and Services Among the SMEs

5.1.5.2 Increasing Adoption of IoT Insurance

5.1.6 Challenges

5.1.6.1 Data Quality and Security Issues

5.1.6.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.2 Industry Trends

5.2.1 Insurance Analytics Market: Top Trends

5.2.1.1 Digitalization

5.2.1.2 Advanced Analytics

5.2.1.3 Automation and AI in Insurance

5.2.1.4 Introduction of New Insurance Distribution Channels Such as Direct Small Insurance Business and Chatbots

5.2.2 Insurance Analytics Market: Use Cases

5.2.2.1 Use Case 1: the Value of Synthetic Peer Benchmarking, By Mitchell International

5.2.2.2 Use Case 2: Optimizing Investigation Process for Identifying Additional Premium Opportunities, By Prads Inc.

5.2.2.3 Use Case 3: Building A Framework to Scale the Experience Given to High Net Worth Individuals to the Entire Customer Universe, By Bridgei2i

5.2.2.4 Use Case 4: Claims Fraud Detection in Insurance, By Aureus Analytics



6 Insurance Analytics Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tools

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Deployment and Integration

6.3.2.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2.3 Consulting



7 Insurance Analytics Market, By Business Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Claims Management

7.3 Risk Management

7.4 Customer Management and Personalization

7.5 Process Optimization

7.6 Others



8 Insurance Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 0n-Cloud



9 Insurance Analytics Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



10 Insurance Analytics Market, By End-User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Insurance Companies

10.3 Government Agencies

10.4 Third-Party Administrators, Brokers, and Consultancies



11 Insurance Analytics Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations

12.2.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.2.3 Acquisitions

12.2.4 Business Expansions

12.3 Insurance Analytics Market: Prominent Players



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Microsoft

13.2 IBM

13.3 Oracle

13.4 SAP

13.5 Salesforce

13.6 SAS Institute

13.7 Opentext

13.8 Verisk Analytics

13.9 Tableau Software

13.10 Pegasystems

13.11 Hexaware

13.12 Guidewire

13.13 Microstrategy

13.14 SAPiens International

13.15 Lexisnexis

13.16 Palantir

13.17 Tibco Software

13.18 Applied Systems

13.19 Birst

13.20 Board International

13.21 Bridgei2i

13.22 Mitchell International

13.23 Qlik

13.24 Vertafore

13.25 Prads Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zst6hp/11_96_billion?w=5







Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/11-96-billion-insurance-analytics-market-by-component-business-application-deployment-model-organization-size-end-user-and-region---global-forecast-to-2023--300650289.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

