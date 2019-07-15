$11+ Billion Botulinum Toxin & HA Dermal Filler Market by 2023 with Allergan, Ipsen, Merz Pharma, Daewoong Pharma, Medytox, and Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Leading the Competition

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Botulinum Toxin and HA Dermal Filler Market Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global botulinum toxin & HA dermal filler market is estimated to reach US$11.06 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.52%, for the period spanning from 2018 to 2023.

The factors such as increasing urban population, growing ageing population, rising female workforce, escalating personal disposable income, evolving personal healthcare expenditure and the growing number of plastic surgery and dermatology clinics are expected to drive the market growth.

However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by stringent regulations, patient health-associated risk and limited access to patent rights.

A few notable trends include accelerating pharmaceutical R&D spending, progressing botulinum toxin products pipeline, rising minimally invasive procedures and growing preference for combination therapy.

Presently, botulinum toxin and HA dermal fillers are widely used in therapeutics and aesthetics procedures for various purposes. Demand for these products was higher in therapeutic sector due to increasing approval of these injectables to manage nerve and muscular spasticity disorders by medicinal authorities.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America owing to the increasing geriatric population and rising demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures in the US and Canada. The US is the largest market of botulinum toxin and HA dermal fillers and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

Dermal Fillers

Dermal filler (injectable cosmetic filler, injectable facial filler) is a soft tissue filler that is injected into the skin to fill wrinkles, restoring a smoother appearance. Most of the effect is temporary because they are eventually absorbed by the body. The result lasts for about six months or longer. Presently, HA Dermal fillers are the most popular product type used by plastic surgeons for filling wrinkles.

HA Dermal Fillers

Hyaluronic Acid (HA) is a naturally occurring non-sulfated glycosaminoglycan polymer component of the extracellular matrix that consists of disaccharide units of glucuronic acid and N-acetyl-glucosamine. It is widely distributed throughout the connective tissue, epithelial and nervous tissues in human beings.

HA dermal fillers are widely used to replace and restore human tissue. However, unlike botulinum toxin which is directly used to restrict a particular muscle movement, these products are directly injected into the skin to fill wrinkles /dermal or folded points on the body part.

They are also used to bring water to the surface of the skin to give it a fresh and gloomy look. In aesthetics procedures, HA dermal fillers are used during facial rejuvenation and wrinkle filling treatment. Different types of techniques are threading injection, multiple punctures, and anterograde or push-ahead filler techniques.

Also, owing to the success of pharmaceutical research and development relating to the therapeutic use of HA dermal fillers, it is used for treating atrophic scars, HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy, melolabial & mental creases, cosmetic disfigurement of the earlobe, steroid atrophy and hand & foot rejuvenation.

Scope

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global botulinum toxin and HA dermal filler market, segmented on the basis of applications i.e. therapeutics and aesthetics.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe , and Asia-Pacific ) have been analysed, along with country coverage of the U.S, Germany , Japan , Korea, and China .

, , and ) have been analysed, along with country coverage of the U.S, , , Korea, and . The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Allergan, Ipsen, Merz Pharma, Daewoong Pharmaceuticals, Medytox and Shanghai Haohai) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Aesthetics

1.2 Botulinum Toxin

1.3 HA Dermal Fillers

2. Global Aesthetics Market Analysis

2.1 Global Aesthetic Market Value Forecast

2.2 Global Aesthetic Procedure Volume

2.3 Global Aesthetic Procedure Volume Forecast

2.4 Global Aesthetic Procedures by Types

3. Global Botulinum Toxin & HA Dermal Filler Market Analysis

3.1 Global Botulinum Toxin Market Value

3.2 Global Botulinum Toxin Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global Botulinum Toxin Market Value by Application

3.3.1 Global Therapeutics Botulinum Toxin Market Value

3.3.2 Global Therapeutics Botulinum Toxin Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 Global Aesthetics Botulinum Toxin Market Value

3.3.4 Global Aesthetics Botulinum Toxin Market Value Forecast

3.4 Global Aesthetics Botulinum Toxin Procedures

3.5 Global Aesthetics Botulinum Toxin Procedures Forecast

3.6 Global Aesthetics Botulinum Toxin Procedures by Country

3.7 Global Botulinum Toxin Market Value by Region

3.8 Global Dermal Filler Market Value Forecast

3.9 Global Aesthetic Dermal Filler Procedures by Types

3.10 Global HA Dermal Filler Market Value

3.11 Global HA Dermal Filler Market Value Forecast

3.12 Global HA Dermal Filler Procedures

3.13 Global HA Dermal Filler Procedures Forecast

3.14 Global HA Dermal Filler Procedures by Country

4. Regional Botulinum Toxin & HA Dermal Filler Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Botulinum Toxin Market Value Forecast

4.1.2 The U.S. Botulinum Toxin Market Value

4.1.3 The U.S. Botulinum Toxin Market Value Forecast

4.1.4 The U.S. Botulinum Toxin Market Value by Application

4.1.5 The U.S. Therapeutics Botulinum Toxin Market Value

4.1.6 The U.S. Therapeutics Botulinum Toxin Market Value Forecast

4.1.7 The U.S. Aesthetics Botulinum Toxin Market Value

4.1.8 The U.S. Aesthetics Botulinum Toxin Market Value Forecast

4.1.9 The U.S. Aesthetics Botulinum Toxin Procedures Forecast

4.1.10 The U.S. HA Dermal Filler Procedures Forecast

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Urban Population

5.1.2 Growing Ageing Population

5.1.3 Rising Female Workforce

5.1.4 Escalating Personal Disposable Income

5.1.5 Evolving Personal Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.6 Growing Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Clinics

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Accelerating Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

5.2.2 Progressing Botulinum Toxin Products Pipeline

5.2.3 Rising Minimally Invasive Procedures in US

5.2.4 Growing Preference for Combination Therapy

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Stringent Regulations

5.3.2 Patient Health-Associated Risk

5.3.3 Limited Access to Patent Rights

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Botulinum Toxin and HA Dermal Filler Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - Research & Development Expenditure Comparison

6.2 Global Botulinum Toxin Market

6.3 Global Dermal Filler Market

6.4 Global HA Dermal Filler Market

6.5 Regional Botulinum Toxin Market

6.6 Regional Dermal Filler Market

6.7 Regional HA Dermal Filler Market



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Allergan PLC

7.2 Ipsen S.A.

7.3 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

7.4 Daewoong Pharmaceuticals Co.

7.5 Medytox Inc.

7.6 Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgb3m2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

