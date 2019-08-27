11 Year Old Crushes Area Tarpon Record

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole Narkiewicz, 11, set the new north Florida record by landing a tarpon after a battle that exceeded 3 ½ hours. The previous record for the longest tarpon fight time was just over 2 hours.

Narkiewicz was on a fishing charter with friends and renowned captain TD Lacoss from the Amelia Island Angler when they hooked the fish. The group was about 6 miles offshore on the Atlantic Ocean where they were using porgies to target bull reds, cobia and kingfish.

11 year old lacrosse goalie sets new tarpon fishing record. 11 year old battles massive tarpon off the coast of Florida Record setting fish poses for a photo and is released unharmed.

Captain Lacoss stated the fish exceeded 150 pounds which dragged the 35 ft. boat from Florida to Georgia and then back to Florida. The fish harnessed the power of the incoming tide enabling it to drag the boat with little effort. It took the boat past Cumberland Island, down the Amelia River, past Ft. Clinch State Park and into Eden's Creek which was over 5 miles from where it was hooked.

The fish posed for a quick photo, was quickly released unharmed and immediately speed off to open water to give future anglers the fish tale of a lifetime. The group celebrated over ice cream at Island Time Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt Shop in Fernandina.

The epic battle between a boy and the enormous fish was captured on video. Click here to enjoy the action packed video on his brother's YouTube channel, Fizzy Fruits.

When not working to set new fishing records, Narkiewicz is one of west central Florida's top-rated lacrosse goalies.

