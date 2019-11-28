$110+ Billion Actuators (Rotary, Linear) Markets - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027
DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Actuators - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Actuators market accounted for $44.48 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $110.15 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as rising investments to carry out process automation in end-use industries of emerging economies and the rising number of air passengers and new aircraft deliveries are driving the market growth. However, continuous upheavals in the oil & gas industry and volatility in the price of crude oil act as the restraining factors for the market growth.
An actuator is a component of a machine that is in charge of moving and controlling a component or system, for instance by opening a valve. In basic terms, it is a "mover". It is the mechanism by which a control system acts upon an environment. The control system can be straightforward (a fixed mechanical or electronic system), software-based (for example a printer driver, robot control system), a human, or any other input. An actuator requires a control signal and a source of energy that is generally low energy and might be electric voltage or current, pneumatic or hydraulic pressure, or even human power.
By Application, robotics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Industries like automotive and electrical & electronics have indicated higher adoption of robots. Other Different sectors such as pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, and food & beverages are expected to incline more towards the utilization of robots by expanding the adoption of robots by small- and medium-sized enterprises.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for industrial robots and automation in various industrial verticals are a portion of opportunities impacting the growth of the market. This factor is a great opportunity for manufacturers to strengthen their organizations in this region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Actuators Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Rotary Actuators
5.2.1 Piston Type
5.2.2 Bladder & Vane
5.2.3 Motors
5.3 Linear Actuators
5.3.1 Belt Type Linear Actuators
5.3.2 Screw Type Linear Actuators
5.3.3 Rod Type Linear Actuators
6 Global Actuators Market, By Actuation
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hydraulic
6.3 Electrical
6.4 Mechanical
6.5 Pneumatic
6.6 Other Actuations
6.6.1 Piezoelectric
6.6.2 Hybrid
6.6.3 Thermal
6.6.4 Shape Memory Alloys
6.6.5 Magnetic
7 Global Actuators Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Vehicles and Equipment
7.3 Industrial Automation
7.4 Robotics
7.4.1 Service Robots
7.4.2 Industrial Robots
8 Global Actuators Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electronics & Electrical
8.3 Utilities
8.4 Metals, Mining, and Machinery
8.5 Food & Beverages
8.6 Chemicals, Paper, and Plastics
8.7 Agriculture
8.8 Automotive
8.9 Marine
8.10 Construction
8.11 Oil & Gas
8.12 Household & Entertainment
8.13 Power Generation
8.14 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
8.15 Water & Wastewater
8.16 Aerospace & Defense
8.17 Other End Users
9 Global Actuators Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
