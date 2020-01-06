$12.1Bn Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Outlook, 2020-2025 - Batch Spray Cleaning Systems, LED Applications, and Asia-Pacific Lead Their Segments, Respectively

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Single-Wafer Spray Systems, Batch Spray Cleaning Systems, and Scrubbers), Application, Technology, Operation mode, Wafer Size, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wafer cleaning equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 7.4 billion in 2020 to USD 12.1 billion by 2025; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.



The rise in the conventional application of MEMS and expansion in the number of cleaning steps in the wafer manufacturing industry are the key factors driving the growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market.



This research report categorizes the global Wafer cleaning equipment market based on application, equipment type, wafer size, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about the wafer cleaning equipment market and forecasts the same till 2025.



The batch spray cleaning systems to hold the largest market by equipment type during the forecast period.



The market for batch spray cleaning systems is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Batch spray cleaning systems have the ability of both batch immersion processing systems and single-wafer processing systems, which gives it a cutting-edge advantage and the ability to yield process large batches with a high throughput or small batches with short cycle times.

The market for LED application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast.



The market for LED applications is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for LED applications is rising due to the increasing demand for LED lightings across the globe. The growing demand for LEDs would directly increase the demand for silicon wafers and indirectly increased the market for wafer cleaning equipment market.



APAC to dominate the Wafer cleaning equipment market in 2020.



In terms of value, APAC is expected to dominate the wafer cleaning equipment market in 2020. The global semiconductor market is expected to unveil substantial development in the APAC region due to low-cost labour and extraordinary demand for consumer electronics. Many semiconductors giants in APAC are investing in the manufacturing of electronic devices. Asian counties' favourable economic conditions reinforced these investments. All these factors are placing the wafer cleaning equipment market in a positive growth trajectory.



