$12.3 Billion Electric Boat Industry Analysis, 2019-2027 - Advancements in Battery Technologies & Decreasing Battery Prices are Fueling Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Boat Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market was worth US$ 4.49 Bn in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 12.32 Bn by 2027.

Advancement in battery technology and decreasing battery prices is fueling the market growth

High pollution rate of gasoline-powered combustion boat and rising fuel prices have shifted the priority of boat manufacturers to battery technology. Advancement in battery technology that offers longer run-time and higher speed is driving the demand for the Electric Boat market, worldwide. In addition, noteworthy advantages offered by Electric Boat such as noiseless, smokeless, less vibration and less engine maintenance than the combustion boat helped the market to grow considerably.

In contradiction to the above-mentioned specifics, Electric Boat failed to become superior to combustion boats. Factors such as limited range or runtime of Electric Boat, longer time to charge a battery and high cost of Electric Boat compare to combustion boats expected to obstruct the market growth.

The overall Electric Boat market is fairly competitive in nature. The market players are more focused on launching new E-boats that have longer range and higher speed than currently available boats in the market.

Industrial Developments

In November 2019 , Torqeedo GmbH announced that it will launch new fast chargers for the Power 48-5000 series of lithium batteries. With this new product, the company is sure to achieve greater growth in 2020.

Key Market Movements

Globally, the Electric Boat market is growing at a CAGR of 11.9% for the period from 2019 to 2027.

Based on type, Electric Boat is segmented into hybrid and pure Electric Boat. In 2018, the hybrid Electric Boat captured the largest market size of approximately 70%. It is found that short-range and slow speed of pure Electric Boat compares to hybrid boats are obstructing the adoption of pure Electric Boat. However, the pure Electric Boat segment expected to improve its share during the forecast period owing to advancements in battery technology.

On the basis of passenger capacity, Electric Boat with a capacity of less than 10 passengers captured the highest share of the global Electric Boat market in 2018. Additionally, the same segment is the fastest-growing segment pertaining to high demand for small boats for recreational purposes from the rich class of the U.S., Canada , and Western European countries.

