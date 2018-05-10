$12.9 Bn 2018 Industrial Metrology Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Industrial Metrology Market by Offering, Product, Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality & Inspection, Mapping & Modelling), Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Precision Manufacturing, Consumer), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is expected to reach USD 12.97 Billion by 2023 from USD 9.62 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The growing big data analytics market and increasing demand for inspection services from the precision manufacturing drives the growth of industrial metrology market. Moreover, the increasing focus on quality control in various industries also contributes to the growth of this market.
This report segments the industrial metrology market on the basis of offering, equipment, application, end-user industry, and geography. On the basis of offering, the market has been further segmented into hardware, software, services, and solutions. The large market size of the hardware can be attributed to the increasing adoption of industrial metrology equipment in industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, and manufacturing to maintain product quality.
The industrial metrology market based on equipment has been segmented into coordinate measuring machine (CMM), optical digitizer and scanner (ODS), measuring instrument, X-ray and computed tomography, automated optical inspection (AOI), 2D equipment. CMM is expected to hold the largest share of the industrial metrology market. The rising need for precision dimensional analysis and validating geometric accuracy in the manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and military industries contribute to the largest share of the market for CMM. 2D equipment is expected to hold the second-largest size of the industrial metrology market after CMM during the forecast period.
The industrial metrology market, on the basis of application, has been segmented into quality control and inspection, reverse engineering, mapping and modeling, and others. The quality control and inspection application accounted for the largest share of the industrial metrology market in 2017. Industries such as automotive and aerospace face increasing demand for intense quality control and inspection; not meeting quality standards can hamper their reputation and, ultimately, their brand and business. Thus, these industries are prominently adopting industrial metrology for quality control and inspection application.
The industrial metrology market for the automotive industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The shift in preference from off-line quality inspection to near-line or in-line measurement techniques, enabling higher sampling rates and shorter inspection times, drives the growth of the industrial metrology market for the automotive industry. Moreover, the growing demand for automobiles in developing countries, such as India and China, is expected to fuel the growth of industrial metrology market in the near future.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Industrial Metrology Market
4.2 Industrial Metrology Market, By Offering
4.3 Industrial Metrology Market, By Equipment
4.4 Industrial Metrology Market, By Application
4.5 Industrial Metrology Market, By Equipment and End-User Industry
4.6 US to Hold Largest Share of Industrial Metrology Market (2018)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Big Data Analytics Market
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Inspection Services From the Precision Manufacturing Industry
5.2.1.3 Increasing Focus on Quality Control in Various Industries
5.2.1.4 The Inability of Traditional Measurement Devices to Address Several Manufacturing-Related Issues
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Setting Up Metrology Facility
5.2.2.2 Lack of Expertise Needed for Efficient Handling of Metrological Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Adoption of Cloud Services to Integrate the Metrological Data
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Integrating In-Line Inspection With Current Manufacturing Processes
6 Industrial Metrology Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Software
6.4 Solutions
6.5 Services
6.5.1 After-Sales Services
6.5.2 Measurement Services
7 Industrial Metrology Market, By Equipment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)
7.2.1 Fixed CMM
7.2.1.1 Bridge CMM
7.2.1.2 Gantry CMM
7.2.1.3 Horizontal Arm CMM
7.2.1.4 Cantilever CMM
7.2.2 Portable CMM
7.2.2.1 Articulated Arm CMM
7.3 Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)
7.3.1 Laser Scanner
7.3.2 Laser Tracker
7.4 Measuring Instruments
7.4.1 Measuring Microscope
7.4.2 Profile Projector
7.4.3 Autocollimator
7.5 X-Ray and Computed Tomography
7.6 Automated Optical Inspection
7.7 2D Equipment
8 Industrial Metrology Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Quality Control and Inspection
8.3 Reverse Engineering
8.4 Mapping and Modeling
8.5 Other Applications
9 Industrial Metrology Market, By End-User Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aerospace and Defense
9.3 Automotive
9.4 Semiconductor
9.5 Manufacturing
9.6 Others
10 Geographic Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Key Players in Industrial Metrology Market
11.3 Key Strategies Adopted By Companies in Industrial Metrology Market
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Hexagon
12.1.2 Faro Technologies
12.1.3 Nikon Metrology
12.1.4 Carl Zeiss
12.1.5 Jenoptik
12.1.6 Creaform
12.1.7 Renishaw
12.1.8 KLA-Tencor
12.1.9 Applied Materials
12.1.10 Perceptron
12.1.11 GOM
12.1.12 Automated Precision
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 JLM Advanced Technical Services
12.2.2 Precision Products
12.2.3 Carmar Accuracy
12.2.4 Pollen Metrology
12.2.5 Cairnhill Metrology
12.2.6 Att Metrology Services
12.2.7 Trimet Group
