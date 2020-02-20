$120 Bn Ride-Hailing Market Outlook, 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ride-Hailing Market Research Report: By Vehicle Type, Commuting Pattern, End User, Geographical Outlook - Global Opportunity Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the global ride-hailing market generated a revenue of $50.4 billion and is expected to attain $120.2 billion in 2024, advancing at a 13% CAGR in the coming years.



Ride-hailing services are offered via luxury, executive, and economy vehicle types. Among these, ride-hailing services were offered the most via economy vehicles during 2014-2018. This was because the majority of commuters opt for ride-hailing services for traveling for short or medium distances, which is why they do not prefer more expensive services, such as that of luxury or executive vehicles.



Moreover, the number of cars provided under this option is the highest as compared to other vehicle types. Attributed to these factors, the category is further going to be the most in demand in the near future as well.



The increasing concern toward the environment is a major factor contributing to the growth of the ride-hailing market. The exhaust fumes from vehicles play a major role in the degradation of the air quality, which has become a cause of concern for the environmental agencies.



The greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles have resulted in the formulation of strict environmental policies by the governments across the world and the countries have also started taking initiatives to curb the emissions by decreasing the ownership of private vehicles. Ride-hailing is an effective solution in this regard, as the utilization of these services can help decrease the number of private vehicles considerably on the roads, in turn, reducing the amount of carbon dioxide emitted in the environment.



