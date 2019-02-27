$13.72 Bn Thermal Spray Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Adoption of New Measures to Conserve Energy & Harness Renewable Energy Sources

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Spray Coatings Market by Material (Ceramics. Metals & Alloys), Process (Combustion Flame & Electrical), End-use Industry (Aerospace, Healthcare, Automotive, Energy & Power, Electronics), Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thermal spray coatings market was valued at USD 9,308.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 13,721.0 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2018 and 2023.

Thermal spray coatings provide improved surface protection to engineered components & products, offer corrosion protection, help in restoring and repairing components, provide abrasion resistance, and protect against scuff and erosion. Ceramics are widely used in the form of hard ceramic coating materials as they provide excellent adhesion.

The major substrates of ceramic powder material are alumina, zirconia, and yttria. Ceramic thermal spray coatings are widely used in valves, cylinders, rollers, and blades for paper manufacturing, biomedical implants, hydraulic cylinders, combustion liners, and vanes, among others. Ceramic coatings help in corrosion protection of surfaces, thermal insulation, electrical insulation, and to make substrates more wear resistant.



North America is projected to offer significant potential for the thermal spray coatings market during the forecast period due to its vast and varied industrial base. The growth of the market here can be attributed to the increase in the consumption of industrial and commercial engineered components and products for the aerospace and automotive industries, among others. North America is considered a potential investment hub for the aerospace industry.

For instance, manufacturers such as Boeing which accounted for 43.0% of the share in 2017 due to demand backlog is expected to increase production capacity. This is expected to lead to the growth of the thermal spray coatings market in the region.



Abundance of natural resources, such as shale oil, crude oil, coal, and biomass in the region and the development of various new technologies have created cost advantages for the energy & power generation industry, which is expected to lead to an increase in the consumption of components such as bearings, pumps, fans, shafts boilers, and others. Increasing R&D investments supported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are also boosting the growth of the aviation industry in North America which is expected to drive the growth of the thermal spray coatings market in the region during the forecast period.



The thermal spray coatings market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players. These market players possess wide product portfolios and have developed innovative and differentiated products, thus meeting demand from various industries.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Thermal Spray Coatings Market

4.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, By Material

4.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, By Process

4.4 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, By Region

4.5 North America Thermal Spray Coatings Market, By Material and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand From the Healthcare Industry

5.2.1.2 Reduced Maintenance Cost of Thermally Sprayed Parts

5.2.1.3 Thermal Spray Substituting Electroplating Processes

5.2.1.4 Boom in the Aerospace Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations for Thermal Spray Coatings

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of New Measures to Conserve Energy & Harness Renewable Energy Sources

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Technical Skills

5.2.4.2 Low Investment in R&D Activities By End-Use Industries

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Aerospace Industry

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Agriculture



7 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, By Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Combustion Flame

7.3 Electrical



8 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ceramics

8.3 Metals & Alloys

8.4 Others



9 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace

9.2.1 Flame Tubes

9.2.2 Turbine Blades

9.2.3 Landing Gear

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Suspension Parts

9.3.2 Piston Rings

9.3.3 Turbochargers

9.3.4 Engine Parts

9.3.5 Chassis

9.3.6 Cylinder Liners

9.3.7 Exhaust Pipes

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Orthopedics

9.4.2 Medical Instruments

9.4.3 Over-The-Counter Medicines

9.5 Energy & Power

9.5.1 Boilers

9.5.2 Shafts

9.5.3 Hydro Turbines

9.5.4 Power Generators

9.5.5 Compressor Blades

9.6 Electronics

9.6.1 Electronic Enclosures

9.6.2 Instrument Nuts

9.6.3 Magnetic Tapes

9.6.4 Dielectric Coatings

9.6.5 Shielding

9.7 Agricultural Machinery

9.7.1 Harvester Blades

9.7.2 Balers

9.7.3 Compressors

9.7.4 Threshing Components

9.7.5 Agricultural Pumps & Wastewater Treatment Equipment

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Food Processing

9.8.2 Defence

9.8.3 Printing



10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Visionaries

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Overview

11.2.1 Product Offerings

11.2.2 Business Strategies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.

12.2 Oerlikon Metco

12.3 Bodycote

12.4 Surface Technology

12.5 H.C. Starck GmbH

12.6 Flame Spray Coating Company

12.7 Thermal Spray Technologies, Inc. (TST)

12.8 A&A Coatings

12.9 General Magnaplate Corporation

12.10 Plasma-Tec, Inc.

12.11 ASB Industries, Inc.

12.12 Other Leading Players

12.12.1 Polymet Corporation

12.12.2 Progressive Surface

12.12.3 Brycoat Inc.

12.12.4 Metallisation Limited

12.12.5 Exline, Inc.

12.12.6 Associated Wear Coatings, Inc.

12.12.7 Arc Spray (Pty.) Ltd.

12.12.8 F.W. Gartner Thermal Spraying

12.12.9 Flame Spray Spa

12.12.10 Tocalo Co., Ltd.

12.12.11 Treibacher Industrie Ag

12.12.12 GTV Verschleischutz GmbH

12.12.13 Ametek Inc.

12.12.14 C&M Technologies GmbH



