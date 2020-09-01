$13.9 Billion Automotive Heat Shield Market Assessment 2020-2025: COVID-19 Updated

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Heat Shield Market by Application (Engine, Exhaust, Under Bonnet, Under Chassis, Turbocharger), Product (Single Shell, Double Shell, Sandwich), Function (Acoustic, Non-Acoustic), Material, Vehicle Type, EV, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive heat shield market is projected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2025 from USD 11.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4%. Some of the key players in the automotive heat shield market are Dana Incorporated (US), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Autoneum (Switzerland), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), Lydall Inc. (UK), Carcoustics (Germany), and UGN Inc. (US).

Growing advancements in advanced automotive technologies to fuel the demand for the automotive heat shield.

OEMs demand lightweight, contaminant-free, and cost-effective heat shields, which are used for different heat-producing components of a vehicle. The materials used in the fabrication of heat shields are aluminum, nylon fibers, and ceramics. These materials need to be lightweight and multifunctional to meet the high demand from OEMs.



For instance, Dana Holding Corporation is utilizing the cooling property of aluminum to integrate it as cooling plates that enhance the heat transfer of insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) switches. These heat shields are lightweight, recyclable, and cost-effective solutions, providing superior heat transfer and cooling abilities. Highly engineered heat shields are manufactured through a rotating injection fiber process that reduces the weight of the heat shield significantly and enhances acoustic performance.

The exhaust system heat shield is projected to be the largest heat shield application in 2020.

The exhaust system heat shield retains the heat in the exhaust system of the vehicle and acts as a thermal barrier for exhaust components. Exhaust system heat shields are used in the muffler, exhaust manifolds, catalytic convertor, and exhaust downpipe. These heat shields can reduce 70% of the heat radiating from the exhaust system. A majority of vehicles are equipped with exhaust system heat shields to reduce the amount of heat radiated by the exhaust system and to protect the other parts of a vehicle.



Higher production of passenger cars in Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, and Japan is attributing to the growth of the market. Also, governments of several countries in the region have set safety mandates to prevent accidents that could occur due to a large amount of heat produced by vehicle engines. Additionally, the use of heat shields can increase the fuel efficiency of cars. These mandates have led to the growth of advanced electrical and electronics components in vehicles, which, in turn, has increased the demand for automotive heat shields. In addition, the growing demand for luxury vehicles will also fuel the automotive heat shield market.

The acoustic segment is estimated to be the largest automotive heat shield market, by function.

Acoustic heat shields eliminate the noise and sound in the engine compartment, transmission tunnel, and bulkhead. In addition, these are thermos-formable and offer lower emissions. These are made of absorber materials that are generally among high-expansion foam, polyester fiber, glass fiber, Rockwool, cotton, and metal cover or foil. For example, Dana Incorporated's Victor Reinz is a thermal acoustic protective shielding. It protects vehicle components from engine exhaust heat and insulates exhaust components. This increases efficiency, fuel utilization, and vehicle performance.

Acoustic heat shields for the underbody are considered an integral component of the underbody system and provide high thermal performance solutions. It even contributes to an improvement of the underbody aerodynamics. It also provides effective protection against high-frequency sounds by combining them with a sound absorber. These benefits will drive the acoustic heat shield market.

Europe is projected to be the second-largest automotive heat shield market during the forecast period.

The growth of the automotive heat shield market in Europe can be attributed to technological advancements carried out in the industry, such as high mobility logistic trucks for their enhanced capabilities. Europe has stringent emission regulations to tackle rising emission levels. According to experts, stringent emission regulations in Europe would be a major challenge for both passenger car and commercial vehicle manufacturers in 2020.



Government mandates for increasing fuel efficiency of vehicles and the use of advanced safety features have led to the growth of the automotive heat shield market. Europe is home to leading manufacturers such as Renault, Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler AG. It has witnessed an increasing demand for LCVs equipped with advanced electrical and electronics components. The market growth is also driven by the presence of automotive heat shield manufacturers such as ElringKlinger, Lydall, Carcoustics, and Morgan Advanced Materials.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre-COVID-19 and Post-COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Heat Shield Market

3.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Heat Shield Market



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Automotive Heat Shield Market to Grow at a Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2020-2025)

4.2 Asia Pacific Leads the Global Automotive Heat Shield Market in 2020

4.3 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Vehicle Type and Material Type

4.4 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Application

4.5 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Function

4.6 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Material Type

4.7 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Product Type

4.8 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Vehicle Type

4.9 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Electric Vehicle Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Operational Data

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Focus on Light-Weighting and Fuel Efficiency Standards

5.3.1.2 Rise in Electrical and Electronics Components in Vehicles

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Restriction on Ice Vehicles by Major Countries

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Government Standards Pertaining to Components and Structures

5.3.3.2 Growth in Advanced Technologies

5.3.3.3 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 High Vehicle Cost

5.3.4.2 Increased Vehicle Weight

5.3.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Use Cases

5.5.1 Autoneum: Ultra-Silent Battery Undercover

5.5.2 Morgan Advanced Materials: Ev Thermal Management

5.5.2.1 Cell-Cell Protection

5.5.2.2 Module-Module Protection

5.5.2.3 Pack Level Protection

5.6 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Automotive Heat Shield Manufacturers

5.7 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porters Five Forces

6.4 Macro Indicator Analysis

6.4.1 Growth of Automotive Heat Shield Market

6.4.2 GDP (USD Billion)

6.4.3 GNI Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)

6.4.4 GDP Per Capita PPP (USD)

6.4.5 Macro Indicators Influencing the Automotive Heat Shield Market, Top 3 Countries

6.4.5.1 Germany

6.4.5.2 US

6.4.5.3 China



7 COVID-19 Impact

7.1 Introduction to COVID-19

7.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

7.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

7.3.1 Scenarios in Terms of Recovery of the Global Economy

7.4 Impact on Global Automotive Industry

7.4.1 Impact on Global Automotive Heat Shield Market

7.5 Automotive Heat Shield Market, Scenarios (2020-2025)

7.5.1 Most Likely Scenario

7.5.2 Optimistic Scenario

7.5.3 Pessimistic Scenario



8 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operational Data

8.3 Research Methodology

8.4 Assumptions

8.5 Single Shell

8.6 Double Shell

8.7 Sandwich

8.8 Market Leaders



9 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.3 Research Methodology

9.4 Assumptions

9.5 Exhaust System Heat Shield

9.6 Turbocharger Heat Shield

9.7 Under Bonnet Heat Shield

9.8 Engine Compartment Heat Shield

9.9 Under Chassis Heat Shield

9.10 Market Leaders



10 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Function

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.3 Research Methodology

10.4 Assumptions

10.5 Acoustic

10.6 Non-Acoustic

10.7 Market Leaders



11 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Material Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Operational Data

11.3 Research Methodology

11.4 Assumptions

11.5 Metallic

11.6 Non-Metallic

11.7 Market Leaders



12 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Operational Data

12.3 Research Methodology

12.4 Assumptions

12.5 Passenger Car

12.6 Light Commercial Vehicle

12.7 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

12.8 Market Leaders



13 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Research Methodology

13.3 Assumptions

13.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

13.5 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

13.6 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

13.7 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

13.8 Market Leaders



14 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Asia-Pacific

14.3 Europe

14.4 North America

14.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



15 Key Recommendations

15.1 Asia-Pacific Will Be the Major Market for Automotive Heat Shields

15.2 Turbocharger Heat Shield Can Be a Key Focus for Manufacturers

15.3 Conclusion



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Market Ranking Analysis

16.3 Product Comparison Mapping, by Key Competitors

16.4 Market Evaluation Framework

16.5 Market Share Analysis, 2019

16.6 Market Evaluation Framework: Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players

16.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping

16.7.1 Star

16.7.2 Emerging Leaders

16.7.3 Pervasive

16.7.4 Emerging Companies

16.8 Strength of Product Portfolio

16.9 Business Strategy Excellence

16.10 Winners vs. Tail-Enders

16.11 Competitive Scenario

16.11.1 Acquisitions

16.11.2 Collaborations

16.11.3 Expansions



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Dana Incorporated

17.2 Morgan Advanced Materials

17.3 Autoneum Holding Ltd.

17.4 Elringklinger AG

17.5 Lydall Inc.

17.6 Tenneco Inc.

17.7 Happich GmbH

17.8 Carcoustics

17.9 UGN Inc.

17.10 HKO Group

17.11 Shiloh Industries

17.12 The Narmco Group

17.13 Other Key Players

17.13.1 Asia-Pacific

17.13.1.1 Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

17.13.1.2 Sanwa Packing Industry Co. Ltd.

17.13.1.3 Nichias Corporation

17.13.1.4 Kokusan Parts Industry Co. Ltd.

17.13.1.5 Datsons Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd.

17.13.1.6 Talbros

17.13.2 Europe

17.13.2.1 TKG Automotive

17.13.2.2 Borgers SE & Co. KGaA

17.13.2.3 Rochling

17.13.2.4 Zircotec

17.13.2.5 J&S

17.13.3 North America

17.13.3.1 Soundwich NVH & Thermal Innovations

17.13.3.2 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

