$13.9 Billion Automotive Heat Shield Market Assessment 2020-2025: COVID-19 Updated
Sep 01, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Heat Shield Market by Application (Engine, Exhaust, Under Bonnet, Under Chassis, Turbocharger), Product (Single Shell, Double Shell, Sandwich), Function (Acoustic, Non-Acoustic), Material, Vehicle Type, EV, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive heat shield market is projected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2025 from USD 11.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4%. Some of the key players in the automotive heat shield market are Dana Incorporated (US), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Autoneum (Switzerland), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), Lydall Inc. (UK), Carcoustics (Germany), and UGN Inc. (US).
Growing advancements in advanced automotive technologies to fuel the demand for the automotive heat shield.
OEMs demand lightweight, contaminant-free, and cost-effective heat shields, which are used for different heat-producing components of a vehicle. The materials used in the fabrication of heat shields are aluminum, nylon fibers, and ceramics. These materials need to be lightweight and multifunctional to meet the high demand from OEMs.
For instance, Dana Holding Corporation is utilizing the cooling property of aluminum to integrate it as cooling plates that enhance the heat transfer of insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) switches. These heat shields are lightweight, recyclable, and cost-effective solutions, providing superior heat transfer and cooling abilities. Highly engineered heat shields are manufactured through a rotating injection fiber process that reduces the weight of the heat shield significantly and enhances acoustic performance.
The exhaust system heat shield is projected to be the largest heat shield application in 2020.
The exhaust system heat shield retains the heat in the exhaust system of the vehicle and acts as a thermal barrier for exhaust components. Exhaust system heat shields are used in the muffler, exhaust manifolds, catalytic convertor, and exhaust downpipe. These heat shields can reduce 70% of the heat radiating from the exhaust system. A majority of vehicles are equipped with exhaust system heat shields to reduce the amount of heat radiated by the exhaust system and to protect the other parts of a vehicle.
Higher production of passenger cars in Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, and Japan is attributing to the growth of the market. Also, governments of several countries in the region have set safety mandates to prevent accidents that could occur due to a large amount of heat produced by vehicle engines. Additionally, the use of heat shields can increase the fuel efficiency of cars. These mandates have led to the growth of advanced electrical and electronics components in vehicles, which, in turn, has increased the demand for automotive heat shields. In addition, the growing demand for luxury vehicles will also fuel the automotive heat shield market.
The acoustic segment is estimated to be the largest automotive heat shield market, by function.
Acoustic heat shields eliminate the noise and sound in the engine compartment, transmission tunnel, and bulkhead. In addition, these are thermos-formable and offer lower emissions. These are made of absorber materials that are generally among high-expansion foam, polyester fiber, glass fiber, Rockwool, cotton, and metal cover or foil. For example, Dana Incorporated's Victor Reinz is a thermal acoustic protective shielding. It protects vehicle components from engine exhaust heat and insulates exhaust components. This increases efficiency, fuel utilization, and vehicle performance.
Acoustic heat shields for the underbody are considered an integral component of the underbody system and provide high thermal performance solutions. It even contributes to an improvement of the underbody aerodynamics. It also provides effective protection against high-frequency sounds by combining them with a sound absorber. These benefits will drive the acoustic heat shield market.
Europe is projected to be the second-largest automotive heat shield market during the forecast period.
The growth of the automotive heat shield market in Europe can be attributed to technological advancements carried out in the industry, such as high mobility logistic trucks for their enhanced capabilities. Europe has stringent emission regulations to tackle rising emission levels. According to experts, stringent emission regulations in Europe would be a major challenge for both passenger car and commercial vehicle manufacturers in 2020.
Government mandates for increasing fuel efficiency of vehicles and the use of advanced safety features have led to the growth of the automotive heat shield market. Europe is home to leading manufacturers such as Renault, Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler AG. It has witnessed an increasing demand for LCVs equipped with advanced electrical and electronics components. The market growth is also driven by the presence of automotive heat shield manufacturers such as ElringKlinger, Lydall, Carcoustics, and Morgan Advanced Materials.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Pre-COVID-19 and Post-COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Heat Shield Market
3.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Heat Shield Market
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Automotive Heat Shield Market to Grow at a Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2020-2025)
4.2 Asia Pacific Leads the Global Automotive Heat Shield Market in 2020
4.3 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Vehicle Type and Material Type
4.4 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Application
4.5 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Function
4.6 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Material Type
4.7 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Product Type
4.8 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Vehicle Type
4.9 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Operational Data
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Growing Focus on Light-Weighting and Fuel Efficiency Standards
5.3.1.2 Rise in Electrical and Electronics Components in Vehicles
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Restriction on Ice Vehicles by Major Countries
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Government Standards Pertaining to Components and Structures
5.3.3.2 Growth in Advanced Technologies
5.3.3.3 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 High Vehicle Cost
5.3.4.2 Increased Vehicle Weight
5.3.5 Impact of Market Dynamics
5.4 Pricing Analysis
5.5 Use Cases
5.5.1 Autoneum: Ultra-Silent Battery Undercover
5.5.2 Morgan Advanced Materials: Ev Thermal Management
5.5.2.1 Cell-Cell Protection
5.5.2.2 Module-Module Protection
5.5.2.3 Pack Level Protection
5.6 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Automotive Heat Shield Manufacturers
5.7 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Porters Five Forces
6.4 Macro Indicator Analysis
6.4.1 Growth of Automotive Heat Shield Market
6.4.2 GDP (USD Billion)
6.4.3 GNI Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)
6.4.4 GDP Per Capita PPP (USD)
6.4.5 Macro Indicators Influencing the Automotive Heat Shield Market, Top 3 Countries
6.4.5.1 Germany
6.4.5.2 US
6.4.5.3 China
7 COVID-19 Impact
7.1 Introduction to COVID-19
7.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
7.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
7.3.1 Scenarios in Terms of Recovery of the Global Economy
7.4 Impact on Global Automotive Industry
7.4.1 Impact on Global Automotive Heat Shield Market
7.5 Automotive Heat Shield Market, Scenarios (2020-2025)
7.5.1 Most Likely Scenario
7.5.2 Optimistic Scenario
7.5.3 Pessimistic Scenario
8 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Product Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Operational Data
8.3 Research Methodology
8.4 Assumptions
8.5 Single Shell
8.6 Double Shell
8.7 Sandwich
8.8 Market Leaders
9 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Operational Data
9.3 Research Methodology
9.4 Assumptions
9.5 Exhaust System Heat Shield
9.6 Turbocharger Heat Shield
9.7 Under Bonnet Heat Shield
9.8 Engine Compartment Heat Shield
9.9 Under Chassis Heat Shield
9.10 Market Leaders
10 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Function
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Operational Data
10.3 Research Methodology
10.4 Assumptions
10.5 Acoustic
10.6 Non-Acoustic
10.7 Market Leaders
11 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Material Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Operational Data
11.3 Research Methodology
11.4 Assumptions
11.5 Metallic
11.6 Non-Metallic
11.7 Market Leaders
12 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Operational Data
12.3 Research Methodology
12.4 Assumptions
12.5 Passenger Car
12.6 Light Commercial Vehicle
12.7 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
12.8 Market Leaders
13 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Research Methodology
13.3 Assumptions
13.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
13.5 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
13.6 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
13.7 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
13.8 Market Leaders
14 Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Asia-Pacific
14.3 Europe
14.4 North America
14.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
15 Key Recommendations
15.1 Asia-Pacific Will Be the Major Market for Automotive Heat Shields
15.2 Turbocharger Heat Shield Can Be a Key Focus for Manufacturers
15.3 Conclusion
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 Market Ranking Analysis
16.3 Product Comparison Mapping, by Key Competitors
16.4 Market Evaluation Framework
16.5 Market Share Analysis, 2019
16.6 Market Evaluation Framework: Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players
16.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping
16.7.1 Star
16.7.2 Emerging Leaders
16.7.3 Pervasive
16.7.4 Emerging Companies
16.8 Strength of Product Portfolio
16.9 Business Strategy Excellence
16.10 Winners vs. Tail-Enders
16.11 Competitive Scenario
16.11.1 Acquisitions
16.11.2 Collaborations
16.11.3 Expansions
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Dana Incorporated
17.2 Morgan Advanced Materials
17.3 Autoneum Holding Ltd.
17.4 Elringklinger AG
17.5 Lydall Inc.
17.6 Tenneco Inc.
17.7 Happich GmbH
17.8 Carcoustics
17.9 UGN Inc.
17.10 HKO Group
17.11 Shiloh Industries
17.12 The Narmco Group
17.13 Other Key Players
17.13.1 Asia-Pacific
17.13.1.1 Sumitomo Riko Company Limited
17.13.1.2 Sanwa Packing Industry Co. Ltd.
17.13.1.3 Nichias Corporation
17.13.1.4 Kokusan Parts Industry Co. Ltd.
17.13.1.5 Datsons Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd.
17.13.1.6 Talbros
17.13.2 Europe
17.13.2.1 TKG Automotive
17.13.2.2 Borgers SE & Co. KGaA
17.13.2.3 Rochling
17.13.2.4 Zircotec
17.13.2.5 J&S
17.13.3 North America
17.13.3.1 Soundwich NVH & Thermal Innovations
17.13.3.2 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
