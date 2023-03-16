13-Year-Old Illustrator The Doodle Boy Launches First-Ever Digital Collectible Series with Orange Comet

After completing elite projects with global brands Nike and Disney, Joe Whale, Known as The Doodle Boy, evolves his body of work and enters the Web3 space with exclusive content in collaboration with leading Web3 game & entertainment company, inspiring adults to find their inner child with the introduction of "The Remarkables."

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet , the industry's leading Web3 game and entertainment company, today announced its partnership with 13-year-old artistic genius Joe Whale, better known as The Doodle Boy . The first phase of the digital collectibles project is set to mint exclusively on OpenSea on April 25, 2023.

The Remarkables

Nicknamed The Doodle Boy, British artist Joe Whale is celebrated worldwide for his black & white doodles and wall murals, and inspired by his everyday surroundings, has been painting ever since he could pick up a pencil at the age of three. Having drawn on papers, canvases, sneakers, and even designing restaurant walls with his doodles, what is the next big thing? The answer lies within the virtual world.

The digital collectible avatars and critters, officially called The Remarkables Collection by Joe Whale, will live in a spectacular virtual universe, an environment that invites fans to interact with the young artist's work and other The Doodle Boy enthusiasts' passion for his creations, elevating fan engagement and camaraderie. The Remarkables community serves to inspire adult art and digital collectors to find their inner child as Joe becomes the first of many artists Orange Comet plans to foster a creator/community collaboration with.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with such a young and passionate artistic individual who inspires other rising talent to take their dreams to the next level," said Dave Broome, CEO of Orange Comet. "As one of this generation's most sensational artists, Joe's entrance into Web3 reinforces the convergence of physical and digital worlds as the future of art. The world we are creating with Joe is rich with vivid characters and fantastic storylines. Starting this as a Web3 project and then expanding into all forms of entertainment is something we are incredibly excited to share with fans and enthusiasts all over the world."

Already boasting over 160,000 followers on Instagram and endorsed by fans including Prince William and Kate Middleton, The Doodle Boy joined the Nike family earlier this year, building on his portfolio of brand partners such as Disney, Scholastic, Warner Music and others. The Doodle Boy furthers his artistic brilliance by stepping foot into the Web3 space and launching his first-ever one-of-a-kind digital collection, which will include all new original character artwork personally drawn by The Doodle Boy and transformed into Orange Comet's signature 3D animations.

"I'm excited to dive into this new world of virtual art," says Joe Whale, The Doodle Boy. "I've only ever drawn with a black marker and a blank sheet of canvas, but I've always imagined my art coming to life in other formats in my head. It's amazing that my fans and I will have the unique opportunity to experience my drawings in motion through the power of animation."

The collaboration is the result of a mutual party between Orange Comet and The Doodle Boy's licensing agency, Striker Entertainment, who forged the partnership forward on behalf of the young artist.

"In selecting a Web3 entry for Joe, we had three core objectives: first – introduce Joe's art and passion for it to the widest audience possible, second – produce something dynamic and alive, not static and familiar, and third – partner with a team that not only had proven technical and marketing experience, but one who is taking what's possible creatively to the next level. There was no better choice in our view than Orange Comet," says Russell Binder, President Striker Entertainment, licensing agent for The Doodle Boy.

To kick off the upcoming collection, Doodle Boy has created an original, intricate piece of art celebrating its launch and the proceeds will benefit a charity of his choice. Last fall, the Doodle Boy held his first ever solo exhibition at The Soden Collection, a gallery in his hometown of Shrewsbury, England. His work has also been highlighted on the set of Ellen DeGeneres' NBC series, Little Big Shots – hosted by Melissa McCarthy.

Orange Comet, led by entertainment industry veteran Dave Broome, is a passion-driven company creating industry-defining digital content that tells a story with Hollywood-style production quality. The company prides itself on partnerships with iconic entertainment franchises, such as AMC's The Walking Dead and Sir Anthony Hopkins, to build elite digital collectibles that serve superfans across the spectrum.

To join the allow list and stay apprised on the latest information, learn more about this partnership and more, visit theremarkablesnft.com and follow on social media @OrangeCometNft .

ABOUT ORANGE COMET

Orange Comet is an industry leading Web3 game & entertainment company, creating premium content along with technology that visually blurs the lines between the real and virtual world. We are building communities and developing ecosystems in Web3 gaming, NFT digital collectibles and Web3 experiences for global audiences and fan bases attached to some of the biggest IP ever created in the world of entertainment, music, arts and culture. Our mission is to lead the charge in Web3 entertainment by engaging fans in ways they've never imagined, driven by superb content creation. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran TV and Film producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com, as well as on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

ABOUT THE DOODLE BOY

Joe Whale, also known as The Doodle Boy, is a 13 year-old boy from Shrewbury, UK. His passion for art started at the age of three but his keen interest in doodling began at the age of 6. He gets his inspiration from his surroundings, being able to create endless original characters. For more information, visit us on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

