15 Best Slot Sites in the UK: The Highest Payout Online Slots Websites for Winning Real Money in the United Kingdom

First Look at the Best Online Slots

How We Rank Slots Sites

In order to determine the top online slot providers in the UK, we analyzed each site according to the following criteria:

Selection: No one wants to play the same games over and over. The more titles a site has available to play, the more points we awarded it in our rankings.

Bonuses: Just about every site offers some sort of free-money bonus funds to keep customers coming back. The ones that were the most generous were given the most points.

Payouts: This is a two-part criteria. The first is how well the casino's games pay out, and the second part involves how quickly you can get your money after initiating a withdrawal.

Wagering Requirements: Does the casino make it easy for you to earn your bonus money, or do you have to jump through a bunch of confusing hoops to get it?

Software: does the site use software from the most respected names in the industry? Bonus points if they use a variety of top-notch providers.

The Top 15 Sites for Online Slots in the UK

1. PlayOjo — Best Online Slots Site in the UK

Selection: 5/5

Bonuses: 4.5/5

Payouts: 4.5/5

Wagering Requirements: 5/5

Software: 4.5/5

If you plan on winning big, PlayOjo is the place to do it. They allow you to cash out all of your winnings at once, whereas many other online casinos restrict your maximum withdrawal size.

Not only that, but they don't limit your ability to cash on any free spins you may have (and they give out quite a few of those as part of their bonus program)

You can earn your bonus amount in increments, and as soon as you unlock them, they're yours to keep — withdraw them at any time. That means there's technically a playthrough requirement to earn bonus money, but not one to get your hands on it.

The biggest issue you're likely to run into is the fact that they charge fees for doing business with some big-time e-check companies like Neteller and Skrill.

It's worth it, though, because PlayOjo's selection and player-friendliness are unmatched for UK slots players.

Features overview:

Bonuses paid in real-time

Excellent selection

Uses a variety of top software providers

No wagering requirements

No withdrawal restrictions

2. The Sun Vegas — Best Bonus Offer

Selection: 5/5

Bonuses: 4.5/5

Payouts: 3.5/5

Wagering Requirements: 3.5/5

Software: 4/5

One thing's for certain: you'll never get bored playing at The Sun Vegas casino. They have a massive selection of slots, so you can play for weeks without running out of options.

There are quite a few progressive jackpot slots mixed in with the rest as well, giving you plenty of chances to hit it big. It will take some time to get your money, though, as it can take up to 2 weeks for them to process payouts.

Their deposit bonus is good, but they require 50x playthrough, so it will take you some time to clear those bonus funds. You also only have a month to do it.

You're automatically enrolled in their loyalty program when you make your first deposit, and you can convert your points into cash.

Features overview:

Huge amount of titles

Good loyalty program

Top-notch welcome bonus

Lots of progressive slots to play

3. Mansion — Best Slots App

Selection: 4/5

Bonuses: 4.5/5

Payouts: 3/5

Wagering Requirements: 3.5/5

Software: 4/5

Mansion is best-known for having a large progressive jackpot, and the prize pool often tips the scale at north of £1 million.

They also give you a choice of welcome bonuses, so you can take a 100% bonus on deposits up to £500 or you can get more money overall by choosing a 50% bonus on deposits up to £5,000.

They have a good selection of titles, including plenty of DC Comics-themed options, but their monthly withdrawal limits make it a pain to get large sums off the site.

Features overview:

Excellent app

Lots of big-money jackpots

Choice of welcome bonus

4. Genesis — Most Popular Casino Games

Selection: 4.5/5

Bonuses: 4/5

Payouts: 4/5

Wagering Requirements: 2.5/5

Software: 4/5

Genesis Casino has a nearly-overwhelming number of slots to choose from, including an abundance of progressive options. A player may never run out of new games playing here.

The site has been optimized for mobile devices, so you won't lose any functionality playing on your phone or tablet.

The bonus structure is generous, with a whopping 300 free spins, but the fine print will get you. You only have two weeks to clear a 40x playthrough requirement to get your bonus funds, and those free spins are allocated at 10 per day for a month — and only on one game.

Features overview:

Excellent selection including many ultra-popular titles

Works well on mobile devices

Pays out relatively quickly

5. Slots Heaven — Best Loyalty Program

Selection: 3.5/5

Bonuses: 4/5

Payouts: 5/5

Wagering Requirements: 4.5/5

Software: 4.5/5

If you want your money as fast as possible, Slots Heaven can accommodate you, as they process withdrawals within 3 days or less in most cases.

They also have excellent payouts at about 97%, so you'll be taking advantage of those fast withdrawal speeds quite a bit.

They do have monthly withdrawal limits, though, so don't win too much. That can be a hassle if you're playing the progressive slots, of which they have many.

They have a decent bonus program with lots of free spins, and while it comes with a playthrough requirement, it's relatively low at 40x.

Also, if movie-themed titles are your bag, they're the place to be.

Features overview:

Excellent payout speeds

Good variety of progressive slots

Generous loyalty program

Lots of movie-themed titles

6. Mr. Spin — Best No-Deposit Bonus

Selection: 4.5/5

Bonuses: 4.5/5

Payouts: 4/5

Wagering Requirements: 4.5/5

Software: 4/5

Mr. Spin offers an online experience unlike any other — and that's because their games are proprietary to their site.

The titles are a lot of fun, too, and easy to play. They have generous jackpots, and you can win with any-sized bet.

You can take your slots with you wherever you go, as the site looks and feels fantastic on mobile.

They don't offer a loyalty program, unfortunately, so you won't get paid to pay. However, they make it up by providing a nice mix of bonuses, including a fun free spins bonus you get upon signing up — no deposit required.

Features overview:

Good mobile layout

Slots titles are unique to the site

Generous jackpots

Free spins no-deposit bonus

7. SlotsMagic — Fastest Payouts

Selection: 3.5/5

Bonuses: 3.5/5

Payouts: 5/5

Wagering Requirements: 4.5/5

Software: 4.5/5

SlotsMagic makes it as easy as possible to put money on and get money off their site, as they honor just about every type of banking source you can think of.

They also offer a "Lightning Withdrawal" option that allows you to get your money within 24 hours. You're not going to find a faster casino in terms of payouts.

However, the price you pay for that is a mediocre selection.

Their deposit bonus is good but not exceptional, but they only require a 30x playthrough criteria to unlock it, which is faster than many other casinos.

Features overview:

Some of the fastest payouts in the industry

Uses many top software providers

Good variety of bonuses

Wide variety of payment options

8. mFortune — Best Free Money No-Deposit Option

Selection: 4/5

Bonuses: 4.5/5

Payouts: 4/5

Wagering Requirements: 5/5

Software: 3/5

At first glance, mFortune would seem like a strong contender to be at the top of this list, and there is a lot to like about the site.

They give away a lot of free money, as their bonuses are very easy to attain and you can even get £10 just for signing up.

They'll try to get that money back in the end, though, especially from the low-stakes players. They can take as much as 30% of your cashouts in fees unless you're moving serious cash.

Features overview:

Extremely low 1x wagering requirement

200% deposit match bonus

£10 free with no deposit required

9. Casino.com — Best Free Spins Provider

Selection: 4/5

Bonuses: 4.5/5

Payouts: 3/5

Wagering Requirements: 4/5

Software: 3.5/5

As you might expect, Casino.com is an excellent all-around casino, but their slots action is one of their biggest selling points.

You'll get 200 free spins and a 100% matching deposit bonus up to $400 for putting money on the site, and since slots contribute 100% to clearing the playthrough requirements, you can get your cash in no time.

Well, you can get your cash released to your account in no time — actually getting it in your hands takes significantly longer. In fact, they won't even start processing your withdrawal for 48 hours after you make the request.

Features overview:

Excellent new player bonus

Tends to have large jackpots

Lots of free spin opportunities

10. EU Casino — Best Selection

Selection: 5/5

Bonuses: 2.5/5

Payouts: 4/5

Wagering Requirements: 2.5/5

Software: 4.5/5

There are over a thousand slots for you to play at EU Casino, so if you can't find one that tickles your fancy, you may just be too hard to please.

Those games come from all the major software providers, too, so you know they're both fair and entertaining.

Their bonuses are just ok, but the playthrough requirements are incredibly hard to satisfy at 60x your deposit amount. Also, they cap how much of your bonus funds you can withdraw at a given time.

Features overview:

Massive selection of games

Titles from all the major software providers

Can be played on just about any platform

11. William Hill

Selection: 3.5/5

Bonuses: 3.5/5

Payouts: 4/5

Wagering Requirements: 3/5

Software: 5/5

Features

Reputable and a well-known website

Great mobile app for playing slot games

A wide range of payment methods available

12. 888 Casino

Selection: 2.5/5

Bonuses: 4/5

Payouts: 3/5

Wagering Requirements: 4/5

Software: ⅘

Features

Two months to clear bonus funds requirements

Bonuses are easy to understand and qualify for

Limited game selection

12. Bacana Play

Selection: 4/5

Bonuses: 2.5/5

Payouts: 4/5

Wagering Requirements: 3/5

Software: 4.5/5

Features

Easy to filter large number of slots

Generous jackpots

Bonuses are poor

13. Ahti Games

Selection: 4/5

Bonuses: 2.5/5

Payouts: 4/5

Wagering Requirements: 2.5/5

Software: 4.5/5

Features

Uses trusted software providers

Good game selection

Bonuses are small and hard to earn

14. Lucky Niki

Selection: 4/5

Bonuses: 2.5/5

Payouts: 4/5

Wagering Requirements: 2.5/5

Software: ⅘

Features

Smaller casino with large selection of games

Relatively fast payout times

Bonus structure is confusing

15. All British Casino

Selection: 3/5

Bonuses: 3/5

Payouts: 4.5/5

Wagering Requirements: 3/5

Software: ⅘

Features

Offers 10% cashback

Processes most withdrawals within 1 day

Mediocre selection and bonus options

What Types of Online Slots Are There?

There are a wide variety of slots that you can play online, but here are some of the most common:

3-reel classic: these are the simplest to play, as you just have to match symbols on one of the 3 reels to win.

5-reel: like the 3-reel versions, except with 2 additional reels. 5-reel slots give you more chances to win (and the ability to win more).

Progressive: these can come in any style, but the basic idea is that there's a large jackpot that grows slowly until someone wins it.

Mega-spin: these allow users to play multiple games at once on a single screen.

Multipliers: these slots allow you to multiply your winnings by as much as 100x the wagered amount.

Multi-payline: whereas classic slots only allow you to win along a single horizontal line, multi-payline machines give you plenty of options, including diagonal and zig-zag.

Are Online Slot Sites Rigged?

Not if you're playing at a reputable casino. Check to make sure that any casino you frequent has its games regularly checked by an independent regulatory commission and that they have an up-to-date gaming license.

What Are the Best Slot Softwares?

Currently, these companies represent the cream of the crop in the online gaming industry:

NetEnt

Play'n Go

Quickspin

Microgaming

Nextgen Gaming

Real Time Gaming

Playtech

IGT

Aristocrat

What Are the Most Popular Slot Games?

This answer will vary over time, but right now some of the most popular titles are:

Starburst (found at SlotsHeaven )

) Gladiator (found at Mansion )

) War of Gods (found at PlayOjo )

) Mega Moolah (found at EU Casino )

) Cash Conquest (found at Mr. Spin )

) Cat and Mouse (found at mFortune )

What Does RTP Mean?

RTP stands for "return to player," and it represents the percentage of money that's returned to gamblers by the machines. The best machines have an RTP of 95% or greater.

What Are Wagering Requirements?

In order to earn bonuses, most casinos require you to first wager a set amount of money — usually 30-60 times what you deposited.

Some slot sites have much stricter wagering requirements than others, and most have set time frames in which the full bonus amount needs to be earned.

Can I Play Slots on Mobile?

Yes. Most online casinos nowadays have mobile-responsive sites and possibly dedicated apps for your phone or tablet.

Can I Get a Slots Bonus?

Yes. Virtually all the slot sites offer bonus funds for new players, as well as reload bonuses to encourage returning players to deposit more money.

What Are Online Slots Tournaments?

Online slots tournaments cost money to enter; this money then forms the prize pool.

Players will compete over a predetermined amount of time, with the person who made the most money in that time frame taking home the lion's share of the prize pool as well.

Final Word on The Best Slot Sites You'll Find in the UK — or Anywhere Else

Each casino shown above has a wide variety of games to choose from, so you can play for hours without getting bored. They also reward loyal customers, allowing you to get the most bang for your buck.

Our top picks are PlayOjo , Slots Heaven , and Mr Spin which have a great selection of slot games on their websites.

We can't promise you'll get rich on these sites — but we swear you'll have fun trying.

Source: https://www.leanbackplayer.com/best-online-slots/

You probably don't need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It's worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 0808 8020 133 or via the NetLine.

Leanbackplayer is committed to responsible gambling. Underage gambling is an offence, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online poker is available and legal where you live. Leanbackplayer is an independent and reader-supported review site and may receive commissions through links made in their website's guides, this does not affect the ranking methodology or position of the top picks.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

Reach us at: [email protected]

SOURCE leanbackplayer.com