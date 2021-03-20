15 Best Slots Online: The Top Slot Machine Sites in USA with High RTP, Real Money, and Free Spins

DETROIT, March 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanbackplayer.com announces the release of the review "Best Online Slots of 2021"

The best online slots are fun to play, they offer huge rewards and they come with distinctive gameplay and themes.

The problem is, there's a lot more to consider when it comes to slot sites, including payout percentages, bonuses, volatility, paylines and more. As such, choosing your next online slots site can be hard work when you see just how many different ones are out there.

Which sites can you trust? Which ones offer the best RTP? Which ones are the best for you?

I'm going to help you find out in this article where I run down the top 5 best online slot sites. But first - who the heck am I?

Meet the author: I've been gambling professionally for 10 years now, and while I've had a few losses along the way (who hasn't?), I've figured out what works - and what definitely doesn't work. When it comes to online slots, the trick is in finding a site that works for you in terms of games, gameplay, bonuses and the user interface.

Today, I want to share with you what I think are the 5 best online slot sites for 2021 so that you can choose for yourself which site(s) to sign up to.

The Top Slots Sites Online

The Best Payout Slots in USA 2021

The following slots on Red Dog ordered in terms of highest payout percentage:

Spirit of the Inca - 97.1%

Sevens Wild - 96.65%

Secret Jungle - 96.5%

Caesar's Empire - 96.3%

Panda's Gold - 96.0%

Secret Symbol - 95.9%

Penguin Power - 95.51%

Cleopatras Gold - 95.4%

Triple Diamond - 95.1%

1. Red Dog Casino - Best Payout Slots Site

Red Dog is my top pick for the best real money slots. I've played here a few times, and if you fancy yourself as a bit of a pro who wants to make some decent, real money, this might be a slot site you want to check out.

Why? It's down to the fact that they have a number of high RTP slots on their site. This increases not only your chances of winning, but also the size of your jackpot.

What I also like about Red Dog Casino is that they offer multiple withdrawal options, and payouts are so quick and reliable that you could receive your winnings within minutes.

On the flip side, it's worth mentioning that, while Red Dog Casino does really well for slots, it's not the best when it comes to other casino games options in my opinion.

Pros:

Quick payout times

More than 300 slots

Bitcoin accepted

Link: Welcome Bonus

2. Big Spin Casino - Best Free Slots

Big Spin Casino is ideal if you love playing slots - but don't want to risk losing your money. In other words, if you enjoy the thrill of playing slots for fun (maybe to pass the time), Big Spin Casino's "Play For Fun" feature is perfect because it lets you play for free. The only downside is the number of slots you can play for free is limited, but there's still plenty of entertainment on offer.

And, of course, you can't win any real money.

Aside from that, Big Spin Casino does, of course, offer a selection of real money slots for whenever you're ready to take a bigger risk with your own money. They also use Betsoft software, which means you can expect top-notch graphics and excellent gameplay, and there are also LOTS of free cash bonuses on offer, too.

Pros:

Lots of free slots

Live dealer games available

Free cash bonuses galore

Bonus: 200% first deposit bonus up to $1,000

Link: Welcome Bonus

3. Las Atlantis - Best Bonus Offers

Las Atlantis is easily the most reputable online slot site in the U.S.. It pretty much covers all the bases in terms of what you look for in a slot site: Games are provided by high quality gaming developers, payouts are reliable, and the user interface is clean and user-friendly. There are multiple deposit options and the site is safe and secure to use.

Oh, and the welcome bonus isn't too bad either.

Plus, the site is fully licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

What more could you ask for? It's one of my best overall slots site picks.

Pros:

Live dealer casino

Excellent customer service

Almost 300 casino games (and more are added all the time)

Bonus: 100% first deposit bonus up to $1,000

Link: Welcome Bonus

4. SuperSlots - Best New Slots Games

SuperSlots may not be the absolute best online slots site in town, but it's easily the standout option when it comes to game selection. With hundreds of slot games to choose from, you're really spoiled for choice. Everything is here, from classic 3-reel slots to more modern themed slots. There are movie slots, such as Jurassic Park, video slots and more.

Even better, SuperSlots has slot tournaments and a large average payout. The site has been around forever and has won numerous awards and there's a mobile app available.

Pros:

Huge number of slot games to choose from

24/7 customer support

Link: Welcome Bonus

5. 888 Casino - Largest Slots Selection

888 Casino is one of the UK's premier casino and slots sites. It's fifth on my list only because it is not available in most regions.

What does 888 offer? In terms of its slots, it's got a huge variety and recently added progressive jackpots, which have really enhanced the excitement. The site also uses state of the art software, the look and layout of the site is very good, and I can't fault the live casino experience at all. It's one of the best I've ever played.

It's also worth mentioning that 888 uses branded slots, so if this is your thing - go check it out.

Plus, having been around since 1997, 888 has two decades' worth of experience under its belt and is one of the most credible casino sites around.

Pros:

Branded slots available

Lots of different promos each month

Can play demo games for free

What is the Best US Slots Casino Offer

If you are trying to get started playing online slots, bonus offers can give you a boost. Most online casinos have a welcome offer to help new players find their feet. These can come in varying shapes and sizes, with the terms and conditions of the offer giving a true insight into the quality of the offer.

Thankfully, online slots will have a role to play in the vast majority of these deals, something which is not the case for other types of casino games. Some offers require you to enter a bonus code when creating your account or making a deposit, so make sure that you do not forget this step if it is a necessity. Here are some of the best US online slots casino offers you will come across:

Free Spins

A lot of times, you will be able to get your hands on some free spins at online casinos. These will usually be for a specific game, usually one of the more popular titles on the platform. The quantity and value of the free spins will vary, but they are a good way to potentially make a profit without having to put any of your own real money on the line.

Some casinos will allow you to keep any winnings that result from free spins. Others will require you to meet wagering requirements before they become cashable. Free spins often expire quickly, so make sure that you use them straight away, or else you might end up losing out.

Deposit Bonus

Another very popular form of bonus offer at online casinos will be a deposit bonus. This normally sees your first deposit getting matched by the operator to a certain amount. For example, a platform might offer you a 100% first deposit bonus of up to $100.

There will normally be a minimum size deposit you need to make to trigger the bonus. In this case, if you deposit $100, you will receive $100 worth of bonus funds. There will then be wagering requirements you need to meet before cashing out the resulting bonus money. On average, you might have to wager the bonus funds 40 times.

Different games will contribute to these turnover targets in different proportions. In most cases, the majority of slots games on the platform will contribute 100%. However, the likes of table games might contribute 20% and sometimes not at all. A cap will often be in place on how much you can stake per spin and still contribute to the requirements.

No Deposit Bonus

A lot of casino players enjoy no deposit bonuses because they will get some sort of reward without having to deposit any real money. Some casino sites will give you free spins or bonus funds for just creating an account. Therefore, a deposit is not necessary to get these perks.

However, wagering requirements will be in place and you often have to deposit in order to cash out the bonus funds. These types of offers are usually a good fit for those people who are just looking to dip their toes in the online casino space. As a slot player gets more experience, they often prefer the larger types of offers, such as deposit bonuses.

Free Slots vs. Real Money Slot Games

In the world of online casinos, there are two main ways that you can play casino games. If you do not want to be staking real money, there are free-to-play options for a lot of games. Otherwise, you can put your real money on the line in an attempt to make a profit. There are pros and cons attached to both strategies.

Free Slots

Most of the best online casinos in the US market will offer free-to-play slots. This means that you can use virtual money instead of real money to play. Most slots will be available in this manner, once you have an account with that casino site.

In some cases, you will need to have previously made a deposit to your account in order to be able to play the slot games in demo mode. This is why it is a good idea to find out what certain online casinos require you to do before you can access the free-to-play slots.

While you will not be risking any money, this means that you will not get a real return when you win. Slots players often use the demo mode of a game to learn the rules or to try out a new strategy without having any risk.

Real Money Slots

Real money slots will be available on all online casinos that you come across. They will have a set of limits for minimum and maximum bets.

Some games will suit low-stakes players and allow a spin for as little as $0.01, while others will often have titles that have a max bet of over $100. Therefore, small-stakes players and the high rollers will both be looked after.

With real money slots, you will be able to get a return on your spins. This means that if you hit certain combinations or you are a winner of a major jackpot, you will get a real money reward. However, this also means that you can lose real money.

Slots Strategy: How to Play Slots Online

Many online slot players are always on the lookout for new strategies to help boost their chances of winning. You should be very wary of anyone who promises a system that guarantees you to win. While the odds do favor the house, there are ways in which you can potentially swinging the odds a bit more in your favor.

Most of the players will be experimenting with different strategies, games, and sites until they find the one that suits them best. Which means that most of the people are learning from their mistakes. However, it is so much cheaper to learn from other people's mistakes. To do that, it is wise to join Casual Gambling or any other networks where professional gamblers share their best strategies and findings with each other.

Playing Style

There are many different types of online slots out there. They will each have their own characteristics and expected payouts. Games will also have different levels of volatility that dictate how often you can expect to win. A low volatility slot will see you winning frequently but at lower sums.

High volatility slot wins will be more sporadic but will often be larger when they happen. There is no hard and fast rule, but slot players will often have a preference for games with a certain level of volatility. More patient players don't mind waiting around for the bigger infrequent wins, while others want to have plenty of action at all times.

Some games will stand out simply because they look great or have become very popular. Some of the most played slots games in the world today include the likes of Starburst, Gonzo's Quest, Thunderstruck II, and Mega Fortune. The best slot machine to play online will be entirely dependent on an individual's preferences.

Bankroll Management

One of the most important aspects of gambling is properly managing your bankroll. Failure to do so can leave you in a tricky spot and often results in people trying to chase their losses. You want to be clear going into a playing session how much real money you plan to stake per spin and what your exit strategy will be.

On a good day, you might have a certain profit level in mind that will see you stop playing. Alternatively, if you are losing then you will need a certain cut-off point to stop playing. It is vital that you never play slots with money you can't afford to lose, which is why money management is so important.

Game Types

Slots come with varying types of features and payoffs. Some will be very basic games where there are no bonus rounds, multiplier, or free spins. Then other titles will be jam-packed with these flashy features. Some games will have jackpots attached to them, offering an additional level of excitement to the playing experience.

You could try out the different popular slot types and see which one is best suited to you. Some people like playing progressive jackpot slots so they can be in with a chance of potentially hitting it big and they don't mind the lower expected payout while playing.

Other players prefer games that have the highest expected payouts to get the best bang for their buck. Experimenting can be an easy way to find out what type of slots player you will be. You can then focus on developing a strategy for this specific game type over time. Some of the online slots that payout the most include Rainbow Riches, Mega Joker, and Blood Suckers.

Online Slots FAQ

Which US States have legalized gambling?

More and more states are legalizing online gambling. Some only have legal sports betting, while others offer everything from online casinos to poker platforms to players. Pennsylvania, NJ, Michigan, Delaware, and West Virginia have legalized online casinos so far in the USA, for the latest sports betting legalization view the Betworthy legalization tracker .

Are online slots rigged?

Games from each leading development team are independently tested to showcase their fairness. If you are unsure about a site ask their support to see their test results.

What should I look for in an online slot casino?

You want to have access to a good selection of games so you won't get bored. This means having online slots with different themes, features, jackpots, styles, and developers.

Can I win real money playing online slots?

Yes, you can win real money playing online slot games. While there are free-to-play modes, players can deposit real money to your online casino account and place bets on each spin.

Are online slot casinos trustworthy?

Not every online casino is trustworthy. It is important that an online casino site has a license from a reputable jurisdiction, a good track record of treating its players fairly, and uses modern encryption technology to protect sensitive data. Red Dog Casino is a good example of a trustworthy online casino.

Source: https://www.leanbackplayer.com/blog/highest-rtp-slots/

You probably don't need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It's worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambing problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones.

Casinos listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online casinos are available and legal where you live. Leanbackplayer is an independent and reader-supported review site and may receive commissions for recommendations made in their websites guides.

If you are using casino sites in the UK visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE leanbackplayer.com

Related Links

http://leanbackplayer.com/

