15 Trends to Watch in the U.S. Unattended Commerce Market 2022

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Unattended Commerce: The Store of the Future?' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unattended commerce is not a new concept; the idea has been around since the 1880s when the first mechanical vending machine was invented to sell postcards at railway stations. Since that time, convenience vending in the United States alone has grown to a $31 billion industry, not including automated sales of transportation tickets, cash dispensed at ATMs, and other kiosk-based purchases.

Unattended commerce in the 21st century is more than just vending; it strives to combine the speed and convenience of a vending purchase with the product selection and shopping experience that consumers expect at their favorite stores.

The report 'Unattended Commerce: The Store of the Future?' reviews the effects of the pandemic and the continued growth of unattended commerce. This report looks at the key factors that have the potential to accelerate or delay the tipping point for the next phase of retail shopping and payments.

"Customer expectations are on a path of rapid change, as shoppers reward businesses that deliver the best combination of product selection, price, and experience. The constraints around physical commerce and interactions are rebalancing consumers' value equations, where a positive buying experience is beginning to outweigh product choices and price," stated the author of the report.

Highlights of this research report include:

Effects of the pandemic

Continued growth of unattended commerce

Trends to watch

Recommendations for merchants

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Effects of the Pandemic

Continued Growth of Unattended Commerce

The Tipping Point?

15 Trends to Watch

Recommendations for Merchants

References

List of Figures

Figure 1: Most Consumers Prefer Self-Checkout

Figure 2: Most Consumers Have Used Self-Checkout During Pandemic

Figure 3 Effect of the Great Resignation on Retail

Figure 4: McDonald's Kiosks

Figure 5: Walmart Shelf Checkout

Companies Mentioned

Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Amazon.com

The Carrefour Group

Cerberus Capital Management

Hudson News Distributors

The Kroger Co.

McDonald's

Meijer, Inc.

Safeway

Walmart, Inc.

Whole Foods Market

Zippin

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5jxoy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets