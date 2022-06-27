15 Trends to Watch in the U.S. Unattended Commerce Market 2022

Jun 27, 2022, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Unattended Commerce: The Store of the Future?' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Unattended commerce is not a new concept; the idea has been around since the 1880s when the first mechanical vending machine was invented to sell postcards at railway stations. Since that time, convenience vending in the United States alone has grown to a $31 billion industry, not including automated sales of transportation tickets, cash dispensed at ATMs, and other kiosk-based purchases.
Unattended commerce in the 21st century is more than just vending; it strives to combine the speed and convenience of a vending purchase with the product selection and shopping experience that consumers expect at their favorite stores.
The report 'Unattended Commerce: The Store of the Future?' reviews the effects of the pandemic and the continued growth of unattended commerce. This report looks at the key factors that have the potential to accelerate or delay the tipping point for the next phase of retail shopping and payments.
"Customer expectations are on a path of rapid change, as shoppers reward businesses that deliver the best combination of product selection, price, and experience. The constraints around physical commerce and interactions are rebalancing consumers' value equations, where a positive buying experience is beginning to outweigh product choices and price," stated the author of the report.
Highlights of this research report include:
- Effects of the pandemic
- Continued growth of unattended commerce
- Trends to watch
- Recommendations for merchants
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Effects of the Pandemic
- Continued Growth of Unattended Commerce
- The Tipping Point?
- 15 Trends to Watch
- Recommendations for Merchants
- References
List of Figures
- Figure 1: Most Consumers Prefer Self-Checkout
- Figure 2: Most Consumers Have Used Self-Checkout During Pandemic
- Figure 3 Effect of the Great Resignation on Retail
- Figure 4: McDonald's Kiosks
- Figure 5: Walmart Shelf Checkout
Companies Mentioned
- Albertsons Companies, Inc.
- Amazon.com
- The Carrefour Group
- Cerberus Capital Management
- Hudson News Distributors
- The Kroger Co.
- McDonald's
- Meijer, Inc.
- Safeway
- Walmart, Inc.
- Whole Foods Market
- Zippin
