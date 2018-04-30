16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the "Voice of Hispanic America", Maria Elena Salinas and others at upcoming annual gala in Miami on May 19

MIAMI, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Join St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® supporters and friends for the 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels and Stars Gala in downtown Miami at the Intercontinental hotel on Saturday, May 19. A night of 50's-era style and classic Miami glamour will bring together philanthropists, influencers and celebrity friends from the South Florida community to honor the true stars —the children and families of St. Jude.
The annual event, chaired by Javier Polit, President & Chief Information Officer of Procter & Gamble, raises funds to help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
This year's honorees are journalist and news anchor Maria Elena Salinas and Monica Rabassa, Vice President of Marketing, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs from Univision Communications, who will receive the "2018 St. Jude Angels & Stars Lifetime Achievement Award" for their commitment to the patients and families of St Jude and outstanding citizenship to the community.
HISTORY: This event was co-founded in 2002 by model and entrepreneur Daisy Fuentes. Since that time, the Miami gala has raised more than $6 million in cash and pledges.
WHEN: Saturday, May 19; media registration begins at 6:30 p.m., red carpet at 7 p.m.
WHERE: InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL 33131
