16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the "Voice of Hispanic America", Maria Elena Salinas and others at upcoming annual gala in Miami on May 19

The annual event, chaired by Javier Polit, President & Chief Information Officer of Procter & Gamble, raises funds to help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

This year's honorees are journalist and news anchor Maria Elena Salinas and Monica Rabassa, Vice President of Marketing, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs from Univision Communications, who will receive the "2018 St. Jude Angels & Stars Lifetime Achievement Award" for their commitment to the patients and families of St Jude and outstanding citizenship to the community.

HISTORY: This event was co-founded in 2002 by model and entrepreneur Daisy Fuentes. Since that time, the Miami gala has raised more than $6 million in cash and pledges.

WHO: Red carpet interviews with celebrity attendees will be available upon request.

To purchase tickets, get information on sponsorship opportunities or donate items for the silent auction, please call (305) 537-1436 or send an email to barbara.mari@stjude.org or visit www.stjude.org/angelsandstars.

WHEN: Saturday, May 19; media registration begins at 6:30 p.m., red carpet at 7 p.m.

WHERE: InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL 33131

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/16th-annual-fedexst-jude-angels--stars-gala-to-honor-the-voice-of-hispanic-america-maria-elena-salinas-and-others-at-upcoming-annual-gala-in-miami-on-may-19-300639141.html

SOURCE St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

