$17.9 Billion Warm Air Heaters Markets: Global Trajectory & Analytics, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027

Global Warm Air Heaters Market to Reach $17.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Warm Air Heaters estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Convection Heaters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.6% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Radiant Heaters segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.3% CAGR



The Warm Air Heaters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 12.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.



Fired Heaters Segment to Record 12.4% CAGR



In the global Fired Heaters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

A J Wells & Sons Ltd. (U)

AAON, Inc.

Arada Stove

Babcock Wanson

BDR Thermea Group BV

Benz Air Engineering Co., Inc.

Biddle Air Systems Ltd.

Dantherm A/S

Electrolux PLC

Emerson Climate Technologies, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Reznor

Winterwarm Heating Solutions

Key Topics Covered:





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Warm Air Heaters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Warm Air Heaters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Warm Air Heaters Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Warm Air Heaters Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Convection Heaters (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Convection Heaters (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Convection Heaters (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Radiant Heaters (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Radiant Heaters (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Radiant Heaters (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Fired Heaters (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Fired Heaters (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Fired Heaters (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Electric Forced Air Heaters (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Electric Forced Air Heaters (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Electric Forced Air Heaters (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Warm Air Heaters Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Warm Air Heaters Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Warm Air Heaters Market by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Warm Air Heaters Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 55

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h7x21v

