$17.94 Billion Automotive Camera Market by 2026: Global Outlook Study, 2019

The "Automotive Camera - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Automotive Camera market accounted for $6.28 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $17.94 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2026.

Factors such as rising demand for luxury vehicles and demand for safety measures are driving the market growth. However, high cost of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is restricting the market growth. Some of the factors such as supportive government policies and growing trend of installing ADAS in passenger cars are creating opportunities for the market growth in the future.

Amongst View Type, Multi camera systems segment playing an major role in the development of autonomous vehicles. Multi camera system provides added benefits to achieve higher autonomy levels. The growth of semi-autonomous and autonomous functions is likely to fuel the demand for multi camera technology in the near future. Initially, this system was used in the luxury vehicle segment because of its high cost.

Based on the geography, North America dominated the market growth due to the increasing installation of ADAS in commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Technology



6 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Sales Channel



7 Global Automotive Camera Market, By View Type



8 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Vehicle Type & Class



9 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Electric Vehicle Type



10 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Type



11 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Application



12 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Geography



13 Key Developments



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Robert Bosch

14.2 Aptiv

14.3 Magna

14.4 Continental

14.5 Autoliv

14.6 Intel (Mobileye)

14.7 Valeo

14.8 Clarion

14.9 Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec

14.10 Ficosa

14.11 AEI

14.12 Denso

14.13 Omnivision Technologies

14.14 Ambarella

14.15 Hitachi

14.16 Kyocera Corporation

14.17 Stonkam

14.18 Samsung Electro Mechanics

14.19 Flir Systems

14.20 Gentex Corporation



