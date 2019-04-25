$17.94 Billion Automotive Camera Market by 2026: Global Outlook Study, 2019
Apr 25, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Camera - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Automotive Camera market accounted for $6.28 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $17.94 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2026.
Factors such as rising demand for luxury vehicles and demand for safety measures are driving the market growth. However, high cost of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is restricting the market growth. Some of the factors such as supportive government policies and growing trend of installing ADAS in passenger cars are creating opportunities for the market growth in the future.
Amongst View Type, Multi camera systems segment playing an major role in the development of autonomous vehicles. Multi camera system provides added benefits to achieve higher autonomy levels. The growth of semi-autonomous and autonomous functions is likely to fuel the demand for multi camera technology in the near future. Initially, this system was used in the luxury vehicle segment because of its high cost.
Based on the geography, North America dominated the market growth due to the increasing installation of ADAS in commercial vehicles and passenger cars.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Technology
6 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Sales Channel
7 Global Automotive Camera Market, By View Type
8 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Vehicle Type & Class
9 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
10 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Type
11 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Application
12 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Geography
13 Key Developments
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Robert Bosch
14.2 Aptiv
14.3 Magna
14.4 Continental
14.5 Autoliv
14.6 Intel (Mobileye)
14.7 Valeo
14.8 Clarion
14.9 Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec
14.10 Ficosa
14.11 AEI
14.12 Denso
14.13 Omnivision Technologies
14.14 Ambarella
14.15 Hitachi
14.16 Kyocera Corporation
14.17 Stonkam
14.18 Samsung Electro Mechanics
14.19 Flir Systems
14.20 Gentex Corporation
