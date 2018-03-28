$1.7 Bn Mobile Power Plant Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The global mobile power plant market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% from 2017 to 2022, to reach a projected market size of USD 1.73 Billion by 2022.

The market growth would be driven by the increasing investments in remote area electrification and power requirement after frequent natural disasters.

The report segments the mobile power plant market by fuel type into natural gas/LPG, diesel, and others. The natural gas/LPG segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the mobile power plant market in 2017. Natural gas is clean, efficient, and affordable as compared to other fuels. These advantages of natural gas would drive the market for natural gas based mobile power plant.

The mobile power plant market, by power rating, is segmented into 1-10 MW, 11-20 MW, 21-50 MW. The 21-50 MW mobile power plant market has the largest market share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The report further segments the mobile power plant market by application into oil & gas rigs, emergency power, remote area electrification, and others. Emergency power is estimated to be the largest segment of the mobile power plant market, by value. Frequent natural disasters in countries such as Japan, China, US, and India are expected to drive the emergency power market during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa region is projected to be the largest market for mobile power plant. The market growth in this region can be attributed to increasing investments in remote area electrification in the Sub-Saharan African region and development of oil & gas sector in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Increasing investments in coastal area electrification in Southeast Asia and increasing number of natural disasters in India, Japan, and China would boost the market of mobile power plant in the future.

The growth of the mobile power plant market is hampered by varied regional terrains, which hinder transportation of mobile power plant and availability of fuel to nearby areas where mobile power plants are installed.



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Absence of Power Infrastructure in Some Areas

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Electricity in Remote Areas

5.2.1.3 Frequent Natural Disasters

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Non-Availability of Fuel in Remote Locations

5.2.2.2 Varied Regional Terrain Hindering Transportation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 The Un Sustainable Energy for All Campaign

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Emission Regulations



