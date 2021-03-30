$18.8 Billion Worldwide High Voltage Batteries Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Voltage Batteries - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for High Voltage Batteries estimated at US$ 16.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 132.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
100-250 Miles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27.4% CAGR and reach US$ 18.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 251-400 Miles segment is readjusted to a revised 34.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 41.9% CAGR
The High Voltage Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 33.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 41.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.9% and 31.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.4% CAGR.
401-550 Miles Segment to Record 35.5% CAGR
In the global 401-550 Miles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 34.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 3.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 30 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 21.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 36.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- High Voltage Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 34
