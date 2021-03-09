18 Year Old Indian-American Singer-Songwriter Releases 2000s Pop Inspired EP

-- During the quarantine in 2020, Anika worked with the producer J-Stylz from the RnB group, Blackstreet, to record a 2000s styled electropop album, drawing inspiration from Katy Perry, Britney Spears, and Lady Gaga. Anika was the sole writer for every song on The Vintage Vice EP.

-- Anika worked to create a body of art that will serve as an escape from everyday life. Her music is meant to transport her listeners to a world of neon colors and Y2K excitement.

-- Anika was born and raised in Charlotte, NC. She started writing music when she was 14 years old and has since learned how to play piano, guitar, bass, and ukulele.

-- She harnesses the melodic voicings of her Indian heritage while connecting with the 2000s decade that she grew up in.