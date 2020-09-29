180byTwo Integrates With LinkedIn to Bring B2B Sales Intelligence to LinkedIn Ads

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 180byTwo, a leading Business-to-Business (B2B) and Account-Based Marketing (ABM) solutions provider, announced a new integration with LinkedIn, the world's largest online professional network, enabling mutual customers to leverage 180byTwo's Unifi Platform to optimize LinkedIn campaigns.

180byTwo's Unifi Platform is the first end-to-end customer intelligence platform built specifically for account-based marketers. Unifi brings together 180byTwo's best-in-class B2B identity resolution, business intent data, and AI-powered audience solutions to enable granular targeting, robust data enrichment, and seamless cross-channel activation.

"We built Unifi to help B2B marketers shorten the sales cycle by extending their account-based marketing programs across marketing channels," said Eric Shaffer, founder and CEO of 180byTwo. "Unifi lets B2B marketers identify the companies and buyers that are actively showing interest in their products and services, analyze these buyers' unique business needs, and target them with tailored messaging. We're excited to now offer seamless targeting within LinkedIn."

Through the Unifi platform, customers such as Myosin are able to seamlessly integrate their clients CRM system, enrich, score, prioritize, and activate accounts via LinkedIn along with several other activation channels.

"B2B intent data has been an effective means of improving account identification and selection for our clients. Through Unifi we've been able to activate our clients account lists for targeting across all media platforms while gaining a highly unified view of our target audiences, complementing existing insights. We look forward to expanding our use of Unifi across our clients," said Sean Clayton, CEO at Myosin.

By resolving target account information to anonymous identifiers and seamlessly cross-referencing billions of external signals, Unifi enables B2B marketers to gain a deep understanding of their target buyers' interests, helping them execute more precise LinkedIn advertising campaigns.

To learn more about 180byTwo's B2B data solutions and the Unifi Platform, visit 180byTwo.com.

About 180byTwo

180byTwo is an industry-leading Business-to-Business (B2B) and Account-Based Marketing (ABM) solutions provider. Savvy B2B brands and progressive marketers worldwide such as IBM, T-Mobile, SAP, Informa, and others use 180byTwo to drive their strategy and maximize marketing ROI. 180byTwo's suite of Artificial Intelligence-powered Data and Software solutions provide marketers with the tools and expertise needed to orchestrate omni-channel programs seamlessly.

About Myosin

Myosin is a data-science powered marketing platform and consultancy that fuses data and artistry with precision science to drive more effective marketing strategy and accelerated growth. By applying authenticated original data, best-in-class technology, and skilled data scientists, Myosin creates a holistic and actionable view of your customers using three key pillars – Your Brand, Your Data, Your Media – to engage existing audiences, grow new audiences, and sell more. Customers are not linear, so your marketing should not be either. It's time to experience the Myosin effect.

To learn more, visit https://myosin.io.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

Related Images

unifi-logo.png

Unifi Logo

Unifi the Account Based Marketing Platform

180bytwo-logo.png

180byTwo Logo

This is the official 180byTwo Logo

Related Links

Unifi

SOURCE 180byTwo