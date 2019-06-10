$19.55 Bn Bakery Processing Equipment Market - Global Forecast To 2024

DUBLIN, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bakery Processing Equipment Market By Type (Oven And Proofers, Dough Maker, Dough Sheeter, Dough Divider And Rounder, Depositors), Application (Bread, Biscuit Cookies, Cake, Pizza Crust), And Geography - Global Forecast To 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bakery processing equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach $19,555.1 million by 2024 from $13,346.6 million in 2018.

Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The factors such as increasing consumer demand for bakery products, advancement in manufacturing processes and technologies, and increasing focus of manufacturers to reduce production cost are driving the growth of bakery processing equipment market.Ovens and proofers commanded the largest share of the global bakery processing equipment market in 2018, mainly due to increased productivity of bakery industry and large-scale development in the oven heating technologies and processes of baking.

An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. Asia-Pacific commanded the largest share of the global bakery processing equipment market in 2018, followed by Europe and North America.

The large share of this region is mainly attributed to increasing demand of bakery products in emerging and developing countries including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand; rising investments from major players; and government support to promote bakery processing sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Segment Analysis

3.3.1. Type Analysis

3.3.2. Application Analysis

3.4. Regional Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Consumer Demand for Bakery Products

4.2.2. Advancement in Manufacturing Processes & Technologies

4.2.3. Increasing Focus of Manufacturers to Reduce Production Cost

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Cost of Equipment Due to its High Production Cost

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Emerging Markets- Asia, Latin America, and Africa

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Lack of Trained Labor Force

4.6. Regulatory Analysis

4.6.1. Introduction

4.6.2. International Standards

4.6.2.1. European Cen C' Standards for Food Machinery Safety

4.6.2.2. Hygienic Design and Construction Standards

4.6.2.2.1. European Hygienic Design Group (EHEDG)

4.6.2.2.2. NSF International

4.6.2.2.3. 3a Sanitary Standards Inc.

4.6.2.2.4. ISO



5. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Ovens and Proofers

5.3. Dough Mixers

5.4. Moulders and Sheeters

5.5. Dividers and Rounders

5.6. Depositors

5.7. Other Bakery Processing Equipment



6. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bread

6.3. Biscuits and Cookies

6.4. Cakes and Pastries

6.5. Pizza Crusts

6.6. Others



7. Food Processing Equipment Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Acquisitions

8.1.2. Expansions

8.1.3. New Product Launches

8.1.4. Partnerships



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

9.1. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

9.2. Ali Group S.R.L. A Socio Unico

9.3. Heat and Control, Inc.

9.4. The Middleby Corporation

9.5. John Bean Technologies Corporation

9.6. Baker Perkins Limited

9.7. Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd.

9.8. Sinmag Equipment Corporation

9.9. Markel Ventures Inc.

9.10. Koenig Maschinen GmbH

9.11. WP Bakery Group

9.12. GBT GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yz2yjz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

