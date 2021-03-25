19 Best Online Casinos in the UK: Trusted Gambling Sites to Play for Real Money

LONDON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The best online casinos invest in exceptional products and services to give players a great gaming experience. These include online casinos with a large number and variety of games, generous bonuses, and excellent customer service.

Others include high fairness and security standards, convenient payment options, and seamless navigation. Below are some of the best UK casino sites with spectacular online casino gaming experience.

How Were the Best UK Online Casinos Scored?

Here are the benchmarks we used to rate the top 5 UK online casinos:

Variety and number of games

Bonuses and promotions

Accessibility on different platforms

Payment options and payout speed

Customer support standards

Top 10 Online Casinos in the UK

1. PlayOjo - Best Overall Online Casino Site UK

Offers a generous first deposit bonus

Best for: Casino game varieties and services

Game Varieties: Slots, roulette, blackjack, live dealer games, and scratchcards

PlayOjo is a UKGC licensed online gaming site with the best products and services for UK players. It has generous bonuses and numerous promotions with no wagering requirements on the bonus and zero restrictions on the maximum withdrawable bonus amount.

The site hosts all the major game varieties including slots, video poker, bingo, baccarat blackjack, and roulette. Players will also find scratch cards, live dealer games, and jackpots.

Deposits and withdrawals are seamless; and in case of any issues, customer support is available 24/7. The only downside is that you'll be charged a small fee for depositing with Neteller or Skrill.

2. The Sun Vegas - Best Casino Site for Winning

Bonuses: Bonuses offered to new players

Best for: Many promotions and bonuses which increase your chances of winning

Many deposit options

The Sun Vegas offers players an ideal gaming platform for playing casino games but also bingo and slots. It offers nearly 600 slot games and if you're a slot fan - you'll know where to start.

Upon signing up, players can take advantage of welcome bonuses and join in the numerous promotions. This just increases your chances of winning since you can play more for less money.

There are many deposit options and the withdrawals are fast. The site could however appeal to more players by hosting more game varieties such as live dealer and table games.

3. Mansion Casino - Best Online Site for Live Dealer Games

Offers standard welcome bonus and high roller bo

Best for: Bonuses and game varieties

Game Varieties: Live dealer titles, roulette, slot games, blackjack

Mansion is among the most trustworthy UK gaming sites with more than 300 titles that include slots and table games. The best live dealer games such as live baccarat, live casino hold 'em, and live blackjack, are also available.

The casino has a highly optimized mobile app for those who prefer it. Alternatively, players can access the site on instant play on their desktops, mobile smartphones, and tablets.

The huge welcome bonus and regular promotions such as the daily jackpots, Wild Wednesdays, and others make gaming at the site more exciting.

The addition of more software providers is a welcomed idea for better variety.

4. Genesis Casino - Best Online Casino Games Varieties

Bonuses: Welcome package of bonus funds + free spins

Best for: Extensive game list and expansive gaming experience

Game Varieties: Slots, Slingos, live casino, poker, baccarat, roulette, and blackjack

Genesis casino spots one of the most impressive mobile gaming platforms. The site, which is licensed by the UKGC, hosts hundreds of titles from top software providers.

The casino offers efficient banking and customer support services. Its bonuses and promotions are also impressive. The site could, however, improve by adding more game titles.

5. 888 Casino - Best Bonuses and Promotions

Great deposit welcome bonus plus a no deposit bonus

Best for: Game variety

Game Varieties: Slots, jackpots, roulette, blackjack etc

888 Casino is among the veteran online gambling sites backed by the giant operator 888 Holdings. The casino is licensed by the UKGC and has proven to be both fair and secure. Players have access to more than 400 titles from all major varieties.

The casino runs smoothly on the mobile gaming app and on instant play on web-browsers. Convenient payment options are supported and these range from cards to e-wallets and bank transfers. Players are also assured of fast processing of deposits and withdrawals

6. All British Casino - Best Design and User-Friendly Online Casino

Bonuses: New players get a generous welcome offer

Best for: Excellent support and smooth navigation

Game Varieties: Slot games, slingos, live dealer and table games

All British is a patriotic-themed casino licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority. The casino joins the list of top-ranking UK sites due to its great choice of the best casino games.

You'll find slots, table and card, live dealer, and unique games such as slingos on the gaming catalogue. As a new player, you can take advantage of the generous welcome offer and the 10% cashback offered on deposits at the site to try them out.

It is also among the sites with a responsive customer support team that is easily accessible through live chat, phone and email. The support team is friendly and helpful.

Convenience-wise, the site runs seamlessly on desktop and mobile devices. It also has various deposit methods such as PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill that make transacting at the site smooth, quick, and easy.

7. Casino.com - Best Website for Overall User-Experience

Great promotion offers and bonuses

Easy-to-navigate site and mobile app

Decent amount of games available with a good payout speed

8. Winner Casino - Best Casino Mobile App

300+ casino games available on desktop and mobile

Many deposit options including Neteller and Trustly

All rounded site offering poker, casino,live dealer and bingo

9. Red Kings Casino - Best Payment Options Available

Numerous promotions and bonuses

Diverse payment options including Skrill and Trustly

Large games list from multiple game providers

10. Lucky Nicky Casino - Best Casino for Seasonal Promotions

Great mobile gaming platform and mobile casino app

Offers 1000+ games

Numerous daily, weekly monthly and seasonal promotions

11. Cheeky Win

Offers 800+ games

Numerous promotions and bonuses

Smooth mobile gaming platform

12. Grosvenor

Great live casino

Available titles include slots, jackpots, and live casino

Fantastic loyalty reward system

13. Mr Green

500+ games that include slots, roulette, blackjack

Large slots bonus for new players

Supports Visa, bank transfers, Neteller and Skrill

14. 777 Casino

Offers no deposit bonus for new players

Deposit options include Visa, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, etc

Customer service options include phone, email and live chat

15. Party Casino

500+ game titles including slots, slingos, roulette and blackjack

Fair wagering requirements

Deposit methods include Neteller, PayPal and bank transfers

16. LeoVegas

Impressive mobile gaming platform

1000+ games including live dealer, slots, table and game shows

Offers no deposit and deposit welcome bonus

17. Yeti Casino

Large first deposit welcome bonus

Varied titles including Slingo, live dealer, slots and table games

Runs smoothly on mobile smartphones and tablets

18. Betfair

Large game list with more than 500 titles

Numerous promotions including slot tournaments

Customer service options include phone, live chat and email

19. Playzee

Appealing design and user-friendly site

Hosts 3000+ games from all major varieties

Numerous promotions and generous bonuses

How to Choose the Best Online Casinos in the UK

Among the hundreds of online casinos to choose from, the best site for you will depend on your specific gambling needs. The deal online gaming site for you should have some common features available on the top UK online casinos.

Licensing, Security and Fairness Standards

You should only register your account at a legitimate online casino that has met the necessary requirements as set out by the UK Gambling Commission. The online casino should also confirm the authenticity of its RNG software as well as the data security software.

Games Variety

Your ideal online casino should not only stock all your favourite games but also offer sufficient variety to keep you occupied. A casino with all the latest slots, roulette, blackjack, baccarat and video poker and dealer casino games allows you to have an adventurous experience under one roof.

Bonuses And Promotions

The quality and size of bonuses separate an ideal casino site from one that isn't. The bigger the bonus, the better; but, it should be accompanied by fair terms. Otherwise, it won't be worthwhile. Look for bonus funds with low wagering requirements and fair terms on withdrawals.

Payment Options

A good online casino gives its players a variety of convenient payment options to choose from. These include secure and trusted options such as card payments, online bank transfers, prepaid cards and e-wallets. Some have even gone ahead to include cryptocurrency.

The casino should also have fair limits for making deposits and withdrawals to suit your gaming needs. The processing speed of transactions should also be friendly.

Mobile Compatibility

The best online casino should have a fully-optimized mobile gaming platform. This allows players to enjoy all casino products and services on the go seamlessly.

Customer Service Standards

The best online casinos are transparent, helpful, and easily accessible. They have diverse and active support contact options that include 24/7 live chat, telephone, and email support. The support team should be efficient, professional, and prompt in giving solutions.

Are These Casinos Safe To Play on in the UK?

The best casinos in the UK must demonstrate their willingness to provide their players with a fair and secure gaming site. They must be licensed and operate within the stipulated regulations of the gambling institution granting the gambling license.

Our recommended list of top UK online casinos features sites that are safe, secure, and legitimate for UK gamers.

How Do Online Casino Bonuses Work in the UK?

Most, if not all, top online casinos entice players to join their sites or become loyal members by offering them bonuses. You get free spins or bonus funds that you can use to explore the casino site, try out new games, and boost your bankroll. The major bonuses include:

No Deposit Bonuses

As the name suggests, you don't need to make a deposit to get this bonus. It is given to a player as a reward for signing up at an online casino.

The no deposit bonus can be in the form of free spins, free bingo tickets, or bonus funds. They are usually tied to a specific game at the casino site.

Deposit Bonuses

Most online casinos give players bonuses upon depositing. The deposit bonus could be in the form of bonus funds, matched to the amount that you deposit at the casino.

For instance, you may get a 100% bonus up to £100 bonus funds. The deposit bonus could also be in the form of free spins, given in addition to the bonus funds in the welcome package.

The best online casino deposit bonuses offered at the popular UK online casinos are accompanied by fair terms. This includes fair wagering requirements, ranging between 20 times to 35 times the bonus.

Friendly terms also include a reasonable and convenient time frame to wager the bonus to convert it to withdrawable funds. Withdrawal restrictions such as the maximum withdrawable amount should also be fair.

Do Gambling Sites Need a UK License?

Yes, each online casino must be licensed and allowed to operate in the UK for it to offer any online gambling services to players in the United Kingdom.

UK online casinos are regulated and licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and other relevant authorities. The casino must demonstrate its dedication to meeting the required standards in fairness and security.

What Games Do UK Players Like the Most?

Players have diverse tastes and preferences when it comes to game choices in online casinos. While some professional players prefer a specific online casino game, some casual players love to try all games. Some of the most popular online casino games include:

Slots

United Kingdom players have hundreds of the best slots to keep them occupied at most of the casino sites. The slots games are entertaining and come with high payouts; hence their popularity among players.

Some of the most popular slots include Gonzo's Quest, Book of Dead, Mega Moolah and Starburst. British players can find these and many more slots at some of the best online casinos on this list such as PlayOjo , The Sun Vegas , etc.

Poker and Video Poker Games

Players who like to demonstrate their mastery in decision-making will find poker and video poker games at most casino sites in the UK. They can also participate in poker tournaments or simply enjoy virtual poker at casino sites such as Grosvenor and Party Casino.

Bingo

Bingo is among the social casino games loved by players at most UK casino sites. Players can connect with their friends and acquaintances as they play bingo and chat with each other.

Those who prefer to play Bingo can find varieties of the game on casino sites such as PlayOjo , Party, and Betfair casino.

Live Casino Games

Live dealer titles are also some of the most thrilling games on British casino sites. Players can watch the live casino games being conducted in real-time. They also get a chance to chat with the live dealer or other players as the game progresses.

Popular live dealer casino games include live blackjack, live poker, live roulette and live baccarat. Casino sites such as Mansion Casino , PlayOjo , Grosvenor Casino and Leo Vegas are known for some of the most entertaining game sessions.

Which UK Casinos Have the Best Payouts?

Rating online casinos to identify which online casinos have the best payouts would mean considering the average payout percentage of the games in the online casino.

Information on the payout percentage of the various titles is not always available to the player. This makes it hard for players to gauge the best casinos based on their payout percentages.

Nevertheless, based on the games available, Genesis casino , PlayOjo , Casino.com and Leo Vegas Casino fit the bill for online casinos in the UK with the best payouts.

Deposit and Withdrawing Requirements in UK Casinos

Each of the top british online casino sites has deposit and withdrawal policies that you must observe when transacting. Observing the minimum and maximum deposit limits is one of the requirements. Your withdrawals should also comply with the set minimum and maximum limits.

Most sites will ask you to withdraw using the same payment option used to deposit. You should also make withdrawals within the recommended number of times per day, per week, or per month.

You'll also be required to use specific withdrawal methods while withdrawing. This includes using e-wallets such as PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller, bank transfers, and card payments, among other banking options.

You might also be asked to present verification documents during your first withdrawal. This is to help keep your account safe.

What's Your Best UK Online Casino? Make Your Pick!

Clearly, most UK online casinos stock the best games and offer convenient services to suit every player. You can try some of our top recommended sites like PlayOjo , The Sun Vegas , and Mansion Casino if they meet your gaming needs.

You only need to ensure that your preferred games are available at the site and that the services meet your requirements. Choose your ideal gaming site today and start enjoying great bonuses and other rewards!

