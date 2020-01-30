$194 Million Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Insights by Offering, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Industry, and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Research Report: By Offering, Type, Enterprise Size, Industry, Geographical Outlook - Industry Opportunity Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the global virtual mobile infrastructure (VMI) market reached a value of $115.8 million and is expected to attain $194.3 million in 2024, witnessing a 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and rising adoption of bring-you-own-device (BYOD) policy. The VMI platform allows enterprises to host corporate data and apps within a secure mobile operating system on centralized servers. Zero apps and data are stored on the employee's device as the environment is remote, reducing the chances of data theft.



In terms of offering, the virtual mobile infrastructure market is divided into service and platform. The platform division dominated the market during the historical period (2014-2018) and is further going to hold the larger share of the market during the forecast period. This is because of the growing adoption of the VMI platform by different industries in order to prevent data loss/leakage caused by the lack of security in the employees' devices. The faster growth is predicted to be registered by the service division, which is further bifurcated into managed and professional.



When industry is taken into consideration, the virtual mobile infrastructure market is primarily categorized into healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, and information technology (IT) & telecom. Out of these, the BFSI category accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period and is going to retain its position during the forecast period. The industry makes use of VMI solutions for gaining remote access to customer relationship data while making sure that no sensitive information, such as account numbers or social security numbers, gets leaked from an end user's device.



One of the key driving factors of the virtual mobile infrastructure market is the rising adoption of BYOD policy, the reason for which is the increasing demand for mobility in the workplace. The implementation of such policies aids the organizations who are looking for ways to increase the productivity and efficiency of their employees. Under the BYOD policy the employees are allowed to carry their own devices, including smartphones and laptops. VMI helps such enterprises to host their mobile apps on servers and provide remote and personalized access to enterprise resources from any device.



The surging penetration of smartphones is another factor driving the virtual mobile infrastructure market. The smartphone penetration across the world is predicted to rise to 79% in 2025 from 60% in 2018. The innovative technology of smartphones has made the integration and implementation of business solutions across mobile devices easier. With the help of VMI, the development team only needs to write code for a single platform and every user runs the same version of the application in iOS and android operating system. This reduces the software development and maintenance costs for organizations.



The growing focus on security is a major trend that is being observed in the virtual mobile infrastructure market. Due to the rising adoption of BYOD, merely relying on user name and password authentication is not enough for sensitive applications and confidential data. Hence, in order to prevent certain users from gaining access to sensitive data, VMI providers are integrating multi-factor authentication with VMI platforms for implementing an additional layer of security, which requires the user to authenticate via possession, knowledge, and inherence factors in order to gain access to the organizations' resources.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Offering

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Deployment Type

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Enterprise Size

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Industry

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.6 Analysis Period

1.3.7 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.7.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Offering

4.1.1.1 Platform

4.1.1.2 Service

4.1.1.2.1 Professional

4.1.1.2.2 Managed

4.1.2 By Deployment Type

4.1.2.1 On-premises

4.1.2.2 Cloud

4.1.3 By Enterprise Size

4.1.3.1 Large enterprise

4.1.3.2 SME

4.1.4 By Industry

4.1.4.1 BFSI

4.1.4.2 IT & telecom

4.1.4.3 Healthcare

4.1.4.4 Government

4.1.4.5 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing focus on security

4.3.1.2 Increasing preferences toward cloud based VMI platform

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing adoption of BYOD policy

4.3.2.2 Growing smartphone penetration

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Slow adoption in developing countries

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Growing healthcare industry

4.3.4.2 Growing 5G network coverage

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Intensity of Rivalry

4.4.5 Threat of Substitutes



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 By Service

5.2 By Deployment Type

5.3 By Enterprise Size

5.4 By Industry

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

10.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

10.3 Recent Activities of Major Players

10.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players

10.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.4.2 Partnerships

10.4.3 Product Launches



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1 Intelligent Waves LLC

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

11.2 Trend Micro Incorporated

11.3 Avast Software s.r.o

11.4 Sierraware LLC.

11.5 Nubo Inc.

11.6 Pulse Secure LLC.

11.7 Genymobile S.A.S.

11.8 Fortinet Inc.

11.9 Prescient Solutions



