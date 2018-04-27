19th Annual Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage® Presented by Denny's Sets Sail on the Carnival Breeze This Week!

Hosted by renowned radio personality and philanthropist Tom Joyner, the Fantastic Voyage® is one of the most popular and spectacular events in the country. The first of its kind in inviting African-Americans to cruise with an event solely based on their vacation needs, the Voyage consistently sells out and features notable entertainment to create an unforgettable, 24/7 guest experience. Its action-packed seven-day itinerary boasts informative seminars, morning inspiration, fitness classes, intriguing ports, endless activities, concerts, popular celebrities and wildly creative theme nights – all while raising funds to support students in school at Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

This year's event will take place on the luxurious Carnival Breeze. Additional performances will be made by Pastor Shirley Caesar, Eric Roberson, Raheem DeVaughn, Marvin Sapp, Force MDs, Heatwave, Taste of Honey, and a lineup of famed rappers for "Kings of Crunk" and "Golden Era of Hip Hop" performances, as well as those previously mentioned.

"Our cruise just keeps getting bigger and better every year," said an enthusiastic Joyner. " Of course, I love that the Fantastic Voyage is the most fun and entertaining event in the country, but I'm really proud that it's a way to keep on giving to a cause I'm so passionate about. Over the years, we have been able to help so many students that attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities and we look forward to continuing to do so in the future."

"We've proudly partnered with the Tom Joyner Foundation for 17 years and come together over a shared belief and passion for continued education in our nation," said John Miller, Denny's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our presence onboard the cruise is just one of many ways we can show our commitment to the rising stars of our country and invest in an initiative that is truly making a difference in students' lives."

Denny's, America's favorite family dining chain, will serve as title sponsor for both the 2018 and 2019 Fantastic Voyages, further highlighting their "Hungry For Education" scholarship program. Denny's is a long-time partner with Tom Joyner and has collaborated on many joint initiatives spanning over a decade, all as part of the brand's continued commitment to empowering education and supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

Additional event sponsors include Carnival Cruise Line, Microsoft, as well as Ice Byrd and Yoogey frozen yogurt to provide support along with empowering activities and experiences for guests.

For more information on The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage® presented by Denny's and a full list of entertainment, visit BlackAmericaWeb.com. Itinerary, schedule and performances subject to change.

About The Tom Joyner Foundation

The Tom Joyner Foundation was founded in 1998 as the brainchild of nationally syndicated radio personality Tom Joyner. The mission of the Foundation is to support historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with scholarships, endowments and capacity-building enhancements. Through fundraising and donor development initiatives, $65 million has been raised to support more than 29,000 students attending HBCUs. The Tom Joyner Morning Show is syndicated by Reach Media to nearly 100 markets and is an Urban One Program.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is one of America's largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating over 1,700 franchised, licensed and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curaçao, El Salvador, the Philippines, Guatemala and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram or YouTube.

