1World Online and Intellectsoft Announce Strategic Partnership

"1World is moving to the next stage in its life-cycle, post our successful ICO in 2017, and enabling more sophisticated blockchain implementation for the token economy is our top priority. The Intellectsoft team, with their world-class team, knowledge, and expertise in the space is an invaluable resource for accomplishing this goal. We are looking forward to building the world's leading solution together," said Alex Fedosseev, 1World Online Founder and CEO.

"We are excited to work with 1World Online on the development of the next generation of their product. Their interactive media platform with wide deployment and the unprecedented robust token economy is one of the most interesting industry cases and we see multiple possible applications of our extensive expertise in AI, machine learning, and Distributed Ledger Technologies. We believe that together we will set up a new standard for the nascent blockchain industry," said Michael Minkevich, Intellectsoft Board Director, and recently appointed CEO.

With Intellectsoft Blockchain Lab's R&D team on board, 1World Online will be on top of the latest trends, tools, and platforms in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

The new partnership will leverage Intellectsoft's blockchain expertise in designing and implementing full-scale blockchain applications to develop blockchain-based solutions where publishers, their audiences, and advertisers all benefit from the use of 1WO Media tokens and the underlying decentralized blockchain ecosystem.

About 1World Online

1World Online is a blockchain-powered engagement & monetization platform for publishers & brands. It provides simple, but effective engagement applications, unique engaging content, ongoing market research, online advertising & promotion capabilities, and insightful end-user analytics. 1World Online has raised $8 million in equity funding and $10.8 million during its recent ICO. 1World is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices and representatives in California, Kansas, New Hampshire, Europe, India, and Japan.

About Intellectsoft

Intellectsoft is a global full-cycle software engineering company that helps businesses to overcome the technological challenges of digital transformation through innovation and the use of new and emerging technologies, such as Cognitive Computing, Decentralized Applications, the Internet of Things, and Augmented Reality. The company's service portfolio includes strategic IT consulting, CX design, development and full lifecycle management of custom products, and applications in integrated systems. Established in 2007, Intellectsoft operates in multiple offices and engineering centers in the US, UK, Nordic region, and Eastern Europe. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

