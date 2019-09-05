$2.17 Bn Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market - Global Forecasts to 2024: Increasing use of Big Data Analytics for Patient Safety

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market by Type (Risk Management, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Claims Management), Deployment Mode (Cloud, Public, Private), End-User (Hospital, Ambulatory Care, Pharmacy), Region - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patient safety and risk management solutions market is projected to reach USD 2,174.3 million by 2024 from USD 1,280.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.



Increasing need to improve patient safety & patient outcomes in the healthcare industry in line with patient safety standards across the globe while enhancing the operational efficiency of healthcare organizations is expected to propel the growth of this market. On the other hand, reluctance to switch from conventional methods and lack of skilled IT professionals are expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

On the other hand, the dearth of skilled IT professionals and reluctance to switch from conventional methods are some of the factors expected to restrain the growth of the patient safety and risk management solutions market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the patient safety and risk management solutions market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the patient safety and risk management solutions market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by type, deployment mode, end-user, and region

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in patient safety and risk management solutions market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and products of leading players in the patient safety and risk management solutions market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Patient Safety and Risk Management Solutions: Market Overview

4.2 Europe: Market, By Type (2018)

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Market

4.4 Regional Mix: Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Patient Safety Management Software Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need to Curtail Rising Healthcare Costs and Growing Focus on Improving Patient Outcomes

5.2.1.1.1 Medical Errors

5.2.1.1.2 Hospital-Acquired Infections

5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives to Improve Patient Safety and Patient Outcomes

5.2.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reluctance to Switch From Conventional Methods

5.2.2.2 Dearth of Skilled It Professionals

5.2.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.2.3.1 Increasing use of Big Data Analytics for Patient Safety

5.2.4 Key Market Challenge

5.2.4.1 Data Security Concerns

5.2.5 Key Market Trend

5.2.5.1 Use of Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics for Patient Safety



6 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Risk Management and Safety Solutions

6.2.1 Rising Focus of Healthcare Providers on Addressing Patient Safety & Risk Management Aspects has Increased the Demand for These Solutions

6.3 Claims Management Solutions

6.3.1 Growing Focus on Streamlining Claims Procedures is Driving the Demand for These Solutions

6.4 Governance, Risk and Compliance Solutions

6.4.1 Growing Incidence of Medical Errors to Support Market Growth



7 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Private Cloud

7.2.1 Growing Concerns Over Data Security Have Driven Demand for Private Cloud-Deployed Solutions

7.3 Public Cloud

7.3.1 Affordability has Ensured End-User Reliance on the Public Cloud But Need for Security May Push Attention to Hybrid Cloud

7.4 Hybrid Cloud

7.4.1 Hybrid Clouds Offer the Benefits of Both Private and Public Clouds



8 Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Growing Need to Minimize Medical Errors and Adverse Events is Driving the use of Patient Safety and Risk Management Solutions in Hospitals

8.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

8.3.1 Growing Adoption of Ehrs in Ambulatory Care Centers to Support Market Growth

8.4 Long-Term Care Centers

8.4.1 Long-Term Care Centers are the Most Preferred and Fastest growing Care Option for Elderly People

8.5 Pharmacies

8.5.1 Growing Focus on Reducing Medication Errors has Increased the Adoption of Patient Safety Solutions in Pharmacies

8.6 Other End Users



9 Patient Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growing Need for Cost Containment in Healthcare to Propel Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 High Healthcare Expenditure in the Country to Drive the Adoption of Patient Safety and Risk Management Solutions

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Increasing Frequency of Medical Errors to Propel the Adoption of Patient Safety and Risk Management Solutions

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Initiatives Taken By the French Government to Promote the use of Healthcare It Solutions to Drive Market Growth

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Rising Demand and Support for Patient Safety are Driving Market Growth in the APAC

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Developments in Healthcare Infrastructure Will Contribute to the Demand for Patient Safety and Risk Management

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 Middle East to Witness High Demand for Hcit Solutions in the Coming Years



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Patient Safety Management Software Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.4.1 Solution Launches and Enhancements

10.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

10.4.3 Acquisitions and Mergers

10.4.4 Other Strategies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 RLDatix

11.2 Verge Health, LLC

11.3 RiskQual Technologies

11.4 Quantros, Inc.

11.5 Clarity Group Inc.

11.6 Conduent Inc.

11.7 Prista Corporation

11.8 Riskonnect Inc. (A Part of Thoma Bravo, LLC)

11.9 Smartgate Solutions Ltd.

11.10 The Patient Safety Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fcdk02

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

