$2.2 Billion Wound Care Biologics Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The global wound care biologics market is expected to reach USD 2.26 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.42 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Market growth is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, increasing geriatric population, and increasing burn injuries globally. On the other hand, the high cost of wound care biologics and the higher rejection rate associated with skin grafts & substitutes will restrain the growth of this market.

The global wound care biologics market is segmented on the basis of product, wound type, end user, and region. By product, the wound care biologics market segmented into biological skin substitutes and topical agents. The biological skin substitutes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The rising incidence of hard-to-heal wounds and their growing adoption (due to their high efficacy) are driving the growth of this product segment. The biological skin substitutes segment is further categorized into human donor tissue-derived products, acellular animal-derived products, and biosynthetic products.

On the basis of wound type, the wound care biologics market is segmented into ulcers, surgical & traumatic wounds, and burns. In 2018, the ulcers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the wound care biologics market. Market growth can primarily be attributed to the widespread adoption of wound care biologics for the treatment of ulcers and burn injuries in developed countries and the high incidence rate of diabetic foot ulcers.

On the basis of end user, the wound care biologics market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and burn centers & wound clinics. In 2017, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Hospitals are the largest end users of wound care biologics, as most of the wound care treatment using biologics are conducted in hospital settings.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Wound Care Biologics Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Wound Care Biologics Market, By Product (2018)

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Wound Care Biologics Market

4.4 Wound Care Biologics Market, By Wound Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Reimbursement Scenario for Skin Substitutes in the US

5.2.1 General Criteria Covered

5.2.2 Apligraf, Theraskin, and Epifix

5.2.3 Dermagraft

5.2.4 Integra

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Rising Incidences of Burn Injuries

5.3.1.2 Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

5.3.1.3 Growing Incidence of Ulcers and Target Conditions

5.3.1.4 Innovation in Wound Care Biologics

5.3.1.5 Awareness Programs for Wound Care Treatment and Management

5.3.2 Market Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Cost of Wound Treatment and Wound Care Biologics

5.3.2.2 Risk of Skin Substitute Failure

5.3.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Research on Advanced Wound Treatments

5.3.3.2 3d Skin Printing



6 Wound Care Biologics Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biological Skin Substitutes

6.2.1 Human Donor Tissue-Derived Products

6.2.2 Acellular Animal-Derived Products

6.2.3 Biosynthetic Products

6.3 Topical Agents



7 Wound Care Biologics Market, By Wound Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ulcers

7.2.1 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

7.2.2 Venous Ulcers

7.2.3 Pressure Ulcers

7.2.4 Other Ulcers

7.3 Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

7.4 Burns



8 Wound Care Biologics Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.4 Burn Centers and Wound Clinics



9 Wound Care Biologics Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Ranking, 2017

10.3 Top Ranking Companies in the Wound Care Biologics Market

10.4 Wound Care Biologics Market Share Analysis in the Us, 2017

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Product Launches and Approvals

10.5.2 Agreements

10.5.3 Acquisitions

10.5.4 Expansions

10.5.5 Other Developments



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Smith & Nephew

11.2 Mlnlycke Health Care AB (Investor AB)

11.3 Integra Lifesciences

11.4 Wright Medical

11.5 Mimedx Group

11.6 Vericel

11.7 Anika Therapeutics

11.8 Osiris Therapeutics

11.9 Organogenesis

11.10 Kerecis

11.11 Solsys Medical

11.12 Acell

11.13 Marine Polymer Technologies



