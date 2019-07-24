$2.2 Bn Pesticide Residue Testing Markets - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pesticide Residue Testing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pesticide Residue Testing market accounted for $1.06 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.21 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2026.



Factors such as the implementation of stringent food safety regulations, rising consumption of organic foods and increased concern for pesticide and residue level in food products drive the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding safety regulations among food manufacturers hampers market growth. Rising consumers demand food safety is acting as an opportunity for market growth.



Pesticide residue refers to the pesticides that may remain in and on food after they are sprayed food crops. The maximum allowable levels of these residues in foods are specified by regulatory bodies. Pesticide residue testing is done in laboratories by using liquid chromatography and gas chromatography techniques that help in detecting and eliminating various pesticide residues such as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides and many more.



By Product, the Chromatography segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period, as it is widely used in pharmaceutical companies. A large amount of pure chemicals for making further medicines is prepared by using chromatography. By geography, Europe is leading the market share due to stringent government regulations on food contamination coupled with the presence of multiple food industries in this region.



