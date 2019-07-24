$2.2 Bn Pesticide Residue Testing Markets - Global Outlook to 2026
Global Pesticide Residue Testing market accounted for $1.06 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.21 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2026.
Factors such as the implementation of stringent food safety regulations, rising consumption of organic foods and increased concern for pesticide and residue level in food products drive the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding safety regulations among food manufacturers hampers market growth. Rising consumers demand food safety is acting as an opportunity for market growth.
Pesticide residue refers to the pesticides that may remain in and on food after they are sprayed food crops. The maximum allowable levels of these residues in foods are specified by regulatory bodies. Pesticide residue testing is done in laboratories by using liquid chromatography and gas chromatography techniques that help in detecting and eliminating various pesticide residues such as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides and many more.
By Product, the Chromatography segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period, as it is widely used in pharmaceutical companies. A large amount of pure chemicals for making further medicines is prepared by using chromatography. By geography, Europe is leading the market share due to stringent government regulations on food contamination coupled with the presence of multiple food industries in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Pesticide Residue Testing Market, By Class
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Organonitrogens
5.3 Organochlorines
5.4 Carbamates
5.5 Organophosphates
5.6 Other Classes
5.6.1 Pyrethroids
5.6.2 Fumigants
6 Global Pesticide Residue Testing Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fungicides
6.3 Nematicides
6.4 Acaricides
6.5 Rodenticides
6.6 Disinfectants
6.7 Pesticides
6.7.1 Nitrogen Containing
6.7.2 Phosphorous Containing
6.7.3 Chlorinated Pesticides
6.8 Insecticides
6.9 Chromatography
6.10 Spectroscopy
6.11 Herbicides
6.12 Other Products
7 Global Pesticide Residue Testing Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Gas Chromatography
7.3 High Performance Liquid Chromatography [HPLC]
7.4 Single Residue Method
7.5 Multi Residue Method
7.6 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry(LC-MS)/Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry(GC-MS)
7.7 Other Technologies
7.7.1 Solid-Phase Extraction
7.7.2 Liquid-Liquid Micro Extraction
7.7.3 Immunoassay and Other Test Kits
8 Global Pesticide Residue Testing Market, By Food Tested
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Dairy Products
8.3 Meat and Poultry
8.4 Processed Foods
8.5 Fruits
8.6 Vegetables
8.7 Other Food Tested
8.7.1 Cereals, Grains & Pulses
8.7.2 Nuts
8.7.3 Seeds & Spices
8.7.4 Food Additives
9 Global Pesticide Residue Testing Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Agriculture
9.3 Enterprise
9.4 Research Institute
9.5 Other Applications
10 Global Pesticide Residue Testing Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 SGS S.A.
12.2 ALS Limited
12.3 Asurequality Ltd.
12.4 SCS Global Services
12.5 Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
12.6 Eurofins Scientific Se
12.7 Bureau Veritas S.A.
12.8 Intertek Group PLC
12.9 Silliker, Inc.
12.10 Symbio Laboratories
Share this article