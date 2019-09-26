$2.33 Bn Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market - Global Outlook to 2027
Sep 26, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Seat Upholstery - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery market accounted for $1.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.33 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
The market is propelling due to rising number of premium economy seats in passenger aircraft and increasing demand for customized first class. However, the shortage of seat suppliers is restraining the market.
Aircraft seat upholstery adds to the solace of the passengers during the movement. The aeroplane situates upholstery units are structured by determination and most abnormal amount of value control. During the maintenance procedure and repairing of cabin interiors, the aircraft seat upholstery plays an essential role.
Based on End User, the Aftermarket segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing air passenger traffic, rising number of long-haul flights and increasing need for frequent maintenance & replacement of seat upholstery. Based on geography, North America region is having a huge demand due to increasing number of deliveries of commercial as well as general aviation aircraft and rising disposable income in the region is driving the demand for air travel.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Seat Cover Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Seat Rear Pockets
5.3 Headrests
5.4 Bottom Covers
5.5 Backrests
5.6 Armrests
6 Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Platform
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Below 10 M
6.3 Above 30 m
6.4 20-30 M
6.5 10-20 M
7 Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Seat Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Business Class
7.3 Economy Class
7.4 First Class
7.5 Premium Economy Class
8 Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Aircraft Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Business Jets
8.3 Commercial Aircraft
8.4 General Aviation Aircraft
8.5 Helicopters
8.6 Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA)
8.7 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)
8.8 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)
8.9 Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA)
9 Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Material
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Leather
9.2.1 Synthetic/Artificial Leather
9.2.2 Genuine Leather
9.3 Fabric
9.3.1 Wool/Nylon Blend
9.3.2 Natural Fabric
9.3.3 Polyester
9.4 Vinyl
10 Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aftermarket
10.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer
11 Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Acc Interiors
13.2 Aerotex Aircraft Interiors
13.3 Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH
13.4 Aircraft Interior Products
13.5 Douglass Interior Products
13.6 Fenice Care System S.P.A. Unip.
13.7 Franklin Products
13.8 International Aero Services
13.9 Lantal Textiles AG
13.10 Nunn Associates
13.11 Omnavia Interiors
13.12 Perrone Aerospace
13.13 Spectra Interior Products
13.14 Tapis Corp
13.15 Tritex Corporation
