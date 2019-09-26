$2.33 Bn Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market - Global Outlook to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Seat Upholstery - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery market accounted for $1.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.33 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The market is propelling due to rising number of premium economy seats in passenger aircraft and increasing demand for customized first class. However, the shortage of seat suppliers is restraining the market.

Aircraft seat upholstery adds to the solace of the passengers during the movement. The aeroplane situates upholstery units are structured by determination and most abnormal amount of value control. During the maintenance procedure and repairing of cabin interiors, the aircraft seat upholstery plays an essential role.

Based on End User, the Aftermarket segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing air passenger traffic, rising number of long-haul flights and increasing need for frequent maintenance & replacement of seat upholstery. Based on geography, North America region is having a huge demand due to increasing number of deliveries of commercial as well as general aviation aircraft and rising disposable income in the region is driving the demand for air travel.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Seat Cover Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Seat Rear Pockets

5.3 Headrests

5.4 Bottom Covers

5.5 Backrests

5.6 Armrests



6 Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Platform

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Below 10 M

6.3 Above 30 m

6.4 20-30 M

6.5 10-20 M



7 Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Seat Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Business Class

7.3 Economy Class

7.4 First Class

7.5 Premium Economy Class



8 Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Aircraft Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Business Jets

8.3 Commercial Aircraft

8.4 General Aviation Aircraft

8.5 Helicopters

8.6 Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA)

8.7 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

8.8 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

8.9 Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA)



9 Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Leather

9.2.1 Synthetic/Artificial Leather

9.2.2 Genuine Leather

9.3 Fabric

9.3.1 Wool/Nylon Blend

9.3.2 Natural Fabric

9.3.3 Polyester

9.4 Vinyl



10 Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aftermarket

10.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer



11 Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Acc Interiors

13.2 Aerotex Aircraft Interiors

13.3 Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH

13.4 Aircraft Interior Products

13.5 Douglass Interior Products

13.6 Fenice Care System S.P.A. Unip.

13.7 Franklin Products

13.8 International Aero Services

13.9 Lantal Textiles AG

13.10 Nunn Associates

13.11 Omnavia Interiors

13.12 Perrone Aerospace

13.13 Spectra Interior Products

13.14 Tapis Corp

13.15 Tritex Corporation



