$2.59 Bn Polyimide Films & Tapes Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Leading Players are E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, Toray Industries, Kaneka, SKC Kolon PI, Ube Industries, and Saint-Gobain

The polyimide films market is projected to grow from USD 1.44 billion in 2018 to USD 2.59 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018 to 2023. The global consumption of polyimide films is estimated to be 16,007.2 tons in 2018 and is projected to reach 26,412.0 tons by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Polyimides are a group of high-performance polymers having excellent physical, mechanical, and thermal properties. These properties have enabled their use in various applications. Additionally, other properties, such as lightweight with high strength, inertness, flexibility, and working with a broad range of working temperature, make polyimides a preferred material in various industries. The reaction mechanism of polyimide films involves the addition of dianhydrides and diamines to form polyamic acid (PAA), which is then reacted into polyimide by imidization and dehydration processes at high temperature.



Increased demand from the electronics industry, the growing automotive industry, and the superior thermal & mechanical properties of polyimide films in comparison to other polymers are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 49.8% of the market in 2017, in terms of value. The market in this region is also projected to witness the fastest growth rate, in terms of value, during the forecast period.



Some of the leading players operating in the polyimide films market include E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, Toray Industries, Inc., Kaneka Corporation, SKC Kolon PI, Ube Industries, and Saint-Gobain. In 2016, Kolon Industries, Inc. developed its first transparent polyimide film, which can be used in foldable smartphones.

