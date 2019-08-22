$2.64 Billion On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "On-Board Magnetic Sensor - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market accounted for $1.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.64 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.



High development in the utilization of these sensors for consumer electronic applications and increasing demand of these sensors in navigation and improvements in the on-board magnetic sensor ecosystem are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, inconsistent strength of a magnetic field is restraining the market growth. Moreover, the scope for these sensors in the hybrid and electric vehicles is providing ample opportunities for market growth.



On-Board Magnetic Sensor is a magnetic sensor which is calibrated after it is mounted on a circuit board. This on-board magnetic sensor will perform better than one that has been handled after calibration. The magnetic sensor is a transducer that detects and measures the magnetic field and converts it into an electric signal. Magnetic sensors are used for proximity switching, speed detection, positioning, and current sensing applications.



Based on the type, the magnetoresistive sensors segment is likely to have a huge demand because these sensors have a wide operating range and are commonly used to detect magnetic field strength.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for Hall Effect sensors for industrial automation applications in consumer electronics and automotive industries in emerging economies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Squid Sensors

5.3 Magnetoresistive Sensors

5.4 Hall Effect Sensors

5.5 Other Types

5.5.1 Search Coil

5.5.2 Reed

5.5.3 Overhauser

5.5.4 Optically Pumped

5.5.5 Magneto-Optical

5.5.6 Magnetoinductive

5.5.7 Magnetodiode

5.5.8 Fluxgate Sensors



6 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By Magnetic Density

6.1 Introduction

6.2 >10 Gauss (Bias Magnetic Field Sensors)

6.3 1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss (Earth Field Sensors)

6.4

7 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial

7.3 Healthcare

7.4 Consumer Electronics

7.5 Automotive

7.6 Aerospace & Defense

7.7 Other Verticals

7.7.1 Transportation

7.7.2 Food & Beverages

7.7.3 Energy & Power



8 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Speed Sensing

8.3 Position Sensing

8.4 Navigation and Electronic Compass

8.5 Detection/Non Destructive Testing



9 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 TE Connectivity

11.2 TDK Corporation

11.3 Sensoronix

11.4 Sensitec

11.5 Sanken Electric

11.6 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

11.7 Murata Manufacturing

11.8 Memsic

11.9 Melexis NV

11.10 Macome

11.11 Kohshin Electric

11.12 Infineon Technologies

11.13 Honeywell International

11.14 Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG

11.15 Asahi Kasei Microdevices



