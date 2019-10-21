$2+ Billion Passenger Boarding Bridge Markets - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Boarding Bridge - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Passenger Boarding Bridge market accounted for $899.26 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,035.24 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.



Some of the factors such as rising demand for very large aircraft increasing air passenger traffic, modernization of existing airports are driving the market growth. However, long product life cycle of passenger boarding bridges may restrict the market growth.



Passenger boarding bridges (PBB) are used to enhance passenger comfort on the way from the terminal to the plane. Passenger Boarding Bridges can be found in many configurations and may be fixed or movable depending upon the installation. Additionally, it increases security by providing a controlled and a safe passage to the passengers from the boarding gate in the terminal to their seat on aircraft.



By Application, Airport segment is constantly enhancing due to growing airport modernization programs. In modern airports, passenger boarding bridges are a passenger's first and last point of airport contact.



By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to rising greenfield runway projects and up gradation of existing airports in the region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By Drive System

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hydraulic

5.3 Electro-Mechanical



6 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By Structure

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Glass-Walled

6.3 Steel-Walled



7 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Moveable

7.3 Fixed



8 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 3-Tunnel

8.3 2-Tunnel

8.4 Other Models



9 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Apron Drive Bridge

9.3 Commuter Bridge

9.4 Nose-Loader Bridge

9.5 T- Bridge

9.6 Other Products



10 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Large Aircraft

10.3 Medium Aircraft

10.4 Small Aircraft



11 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Seaport

11.3 Airport



12 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 John Bean Technologies Corp.

14.2 Shinmaywa Industries Ltd

14.3 Adelte Group

14.4 Hubner GmbH & Co. Kg.

14.5 PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK

14.6 Airport Equipment Ltd.

14.7 Thyssenkrupp AG

14.8 CIMC Group Ltd.

14.9 FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB

14.10 Vataple Group Ltd.

14.11 MHI-TES

14.12 Ameribridge, Inc



