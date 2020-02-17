2-Day Data Integrity Seminar - FDA/EU Requirements and Implementation (San Diego, USA - June 18-19, 2020)

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Integrity: FDA/EU Requirements and Implementation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2-day course explains the background to the data integrity regulations and sets out the expectations of pharmaceutical regulators. All the current data integrity guidances emphasise a risk-based approach to compliance, and the course explains how to evaluate and control data integrity risks. A key resource in relation to electronic records is GAMP 5, which deals with controlling risk and managing computerised systems over their life cycle.

The practices recommended by GAMP 5 will be dealt with in detail, and practical advice on the appropriate use of Excel spreadsheets given. Data integrity should not be thought of as an exclusively analytical problem, and examples of data integrity violations in production will highlight the risks during manufacturing.



The course includes practical exercises which are designed to reinforce the taught component. These include data integrity risk assessments, categories of computerised data system and conducting a data integrity audit.

Data integrity has been a focus for pharmaceutical regulatory inspections for a number of years and look set to remain of concern to regulators and manufacturers for many years to come. Many inspection reports from regulatory agencies around the world cite data integrity as a cause of observations and enforcement action, and actions taken by regulators to restrict the commercial activities of manufacturers on the grounds of data integrity violations have obvious serious consequences for the company concerned.

Attendees will:

Understand what data integrity is and why it is so important for patient safety

Recognise that there are many causes of data integrity breaches

Know the current regulatory expectations

Appreciate the difference between static and dynamic records, and be able to apply acceptable strategies for the retention of both types of record

Be able to categorise and validate GxP computerised systems according to GAMP 5

Understand the importance of training and quality culture in avoiding regulatory enforcement action

Learn how to respond to data integrity observations in inspection reports

Learn how to prevent, detect and remedy data integrity problems

Agenda



Day 01 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)



08.30 AM - 09.00 AM: Registration

09.00 AM: Session Start

Day 1 - Lectures and Workshop Exercises



Module 1: Historical background and data integrity definitions

Data integrity and patient safety/product efficacy

The evolution of GxP regulations - driven by both criminal activity and honest mistakes

The US FDA's debarment policy

Evolution of data integrity guidances

Introduction to GAMP 5

Early data integrity cases

Module 2: Regulatory expectations

ALCOA and ALCOA+

Static and dynamic records

Essential elements of data governance

Non-conformance trends

Data integrity controls

Data integrity risks in sample analysis and production

Investigating data integrity problems

Metadata, audit trails and audit trail review

Exercise: deliberate falsification

Module 3: Data integrity risk assessment

Quality risk management: ICH Q9

Risk management process

Approaching a data integrity risk assessment

Controlling risk in computerised systems

Configuration and life cycle management

Operating system and application software considerations

Module 4: Computerised systems

Audit trails, access controls, and user permissions

Exercise: reviewing records for data integrity violations

Excel spreadsheets

Introduction to computerised data system validation

Module 5: Day 1 conclusions

Extracts from regulatory enforcement letters

Addressing data integrity problems

Day 02 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)



Day 2 - Lectures and Workshop Exercises



Module 6: Managing computerised data systems

Guidance

21 CFR Part 11



EU Annex 11



GAMP 5

Life cycle management and risk assessment

Supplier assessment

Module 7: Computerised system validation

Validation planning

Policy



Plans



Documentation

System description

Introduction to software testing

Module 8: Conducting a data integrity audit

Planning the audit

Conducting the audit

Policies, procedures, practices



Training



Quality culture

Evaluating quality risk

Mitigating data integrity risks

Module 9: Managing client audits and regulatory inspections

The importance of data integrity risk assessments/action plans

The audit/inspection process

Client audits

Confidentiality



Result checking and reporting

Regulatory inspections

Behaviour during inspection



Responding to non-conformance observations

