2-Day Financial Accounting & Reporting Conference - Santa Clara, USA - May 19-20, 2020
We are seeing an unprecedented level of major accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.
Learning Objectives
- Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
- Recognize the timelines and key factors
- Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients
Who Should Attend?
CFOs (and their staff), Controllers, VPs of Finance, Financial Managers, Internal Auditors, Tax Accountants, Treasury Staff, Accountants in Industry, Internal Control/SOX personnel, Consultants, Public Accountants, Educators.
Agenda
Agenda: DAY 1
8:00 - 8:45
- Continental Breakfast and Registration
8:45 - 10:30
- Accounting for Leases: New Rules
- Identification of a Lease
- Key Concepts
- Lease Classification
- Lessee and Lessor Accounting
- Examples
10:30 - 10:45 - Break
10:45 - 12:00
- Financial Modeling
- Explains each of PwC's 10 best practices for financial modeling, the rationale behind them and provides practical advice for using them when building financial models
- Enables participants to recognize the key features of a best practice financial model
11:25 - 11:30 - Break
11:30 - 12:30
- Fraud Update
- Context and perspective
- SEC/DOJ Guidance
- Global perspective
- Indicators of opportunity
12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch
1:00 - 2:00
- Hedge Accounting Post ASU 2017-12: Where we Landed and Where are we Headed Next
- Interest rates
- Commodity
- FX
- The risks, the instruments and the accounting-disclosures
2:00 - 3:30
- Stock-Based Comp
3:30 - 3:45 - Break
3:45 - 5:15
- SEC Developments: Part 1
- SEC Personnel Update
- The Financial CHOICE Act
- JOBS Act Implementation Update
- FAST Act (aka JOBS Act 1.5)
- What to Expect
Agenda: DAY 2
8:15 - 8:45
- Continental Breakfast
8:45 - 10:10
- SEC Update Part 2:
- Opportunities for Time and Cost Savings
- Form 10Q Efficiencies
- Interim Financial Statements
- MD&A
- Quantitative & Qualitative Disclosures
10:10 - 10:20 - Break
10:20 - 11:25
- Accounting for Income Taxes Update (ASC 740)
- How to apply the framework to current and evolving transactions
- Interpretations and examples
- Impact of recently issued ASUs
11:25 - 11:30 - Break
11:30 - 12:30
- Revenue Recognition
- SEC Comment Letters
- Commissions
- Industry Trends
12:30 - 1:30 - Lunch
1:30 - 2:30
- FASB Update
- Recent and Proposed ASUs
- Current Projects
- Disclosure Effectiveness
- What to expect in the next 12 months
2:30 - 2:45 - Break
2:45 - 4:15
- IT Risk and Cybersecurity Overview
- Disclosure requirements
- Risks in the Digital Age
- Key Questions
- Solutions and Activities
- Examples of Threat Scenarios
Speakers
- George Do Equinix, Chief Infirmation Security Officer
- Renton Squires PwC, Principal
- Aleks Zabreyko Connor Group, Partner and Head of Professional Practice
- Anita Pathy Ernst & Young, Manager
- Kim Le A2Q2, Director, Founder & CEO
- Helen Kane Hedge Trackers, President & Founder
- Matthew Nickrent Ernst & Young, Manager
- Ron Kiima Kiima Inc., Former U.S. SEC Assistant Chief Accountant in Division of Corporation Finance
- Amanda McCarty Grant Thornton, Audit Partner
- Kevin Moyers Deloitte, Tax Senior Manager
- Andy Clay Grant Thornton, Senior Manager
- Charlie Steward Deloitte, Accounting Services Senior Manager
- Mark Driessen PwC, Director
- Matt Svetich Effectus Group, Director of Technical Accounting
