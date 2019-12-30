2-Day Infection Control, Sterilization & Decontamination in Healthcare Congress: London, UK - March 19-20, 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5th Annual Infection Control, Sterilization and Decontamination in Healthcare Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

NHS is making a lot of attempts to reuse device-related Healthcare Associated Infections through its standardized training and efficient decontamination process, but are the primary problems - are we really implementing our method and achieving decontamination efficacy and making the hospital environment free from infection?

The Annual Infection Control, Sterilization and Deconatmination in Healthcare Congress aims at providing a platform to all the stakeholders, to discuss the challenges in maintaining the infection free environment in the hospitals and effective ways to reduce the chances of healthcare associated infections through contaminated medical devices.

Key Highlights

Decontamination of flexible endoscopes

Quality Improvement in Decontamination

Effective Patient Monitoring for Infection Prevention and Control

Development of sterilization services

Optimization of cleaning process of surgical instrument and difficult medical devices

Around 1 in 20 (6%) of patients are affected by preventable harm in medical care, of which around 12% causes permanent disability or death, according to a study published by The BMJ. These infections are contracted by an estimated 1.7 million patients annually and responsible for 99,000 deaths each year.



Preventing disease and controlling spread of resistant bacteria is of major importance when tackling antibiotic resistance. Already, AMR infections are estimated to cause 700,000 deaths each year globally, which is predicted to rise to 10 million, alongside a cumulative cost of $100 trillion, by 2020 if no action is taken.



The speaker panel will address challenges associated with adoption & implementation of new technologies to fight Healthcare Associated Infections, gathering global hospitals presenting case studies, technologies and innovations to fight possibilities of HAIs.



The congress will attract Directors, Heads, Doctors, Nurses, Consultants, Clinical Lead, Deputy Manager from Infection Control, Sterilization, Decontamination and Endoscopy departments across UK and Europe.



Agenda



Day 1



08:00 - 09:00 Registration

09:00 - 09:05 Welcome note

09:05 - 09:10 Address from Chair

09:10 - 09:40 Introduction to practicalities of commissioning and use for automated systems in infection control

More headcount or more leadership? How to handle staff management?

09:40 - 10:10

IHEEM procedures and guidelines for AE and AP(D)

10:10 - 10:40 Graham Stanton, Chair, IHEEM Decontamination Registration Board

10:40 - 11:30 Morning Refreshments - Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking

11:30 Streamed events: IC Workshop stream, Conference Presentation Stream, IC Presentation Stream, Sterilization &

Decontamination Stream

14:10 End of Day 1



Day 2



08:15 - 08:55 Registration

08:55 - 09:00 Welcome note from Markets and Markets

09:00 - 09:10 Opening Remarks from the Chairman

09:10 - 09:40 Introduction to application of Big Data & Artificial Intelligence in Infection Control System

Sterilization of Endoscopes, Why Can't We?

09:40 - 10:10 John Prendergast, Decontamination Engineer, NHS Wales

10:10 - 10:40 Naomi Fleming, Antimicrobial Pharmacist, Kettering General Hospital IPC and antimicrobial stewardship: an essential partnership to prevent antimicrobial resistance

10:40 - 11:20 Morning Refreshments - Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking

Challenges in multi-disciplinary approach in Surgical Site Infections (SSI)

11:20 - 11:50

11:50 - 12:30 Panel Discussion: Controlling Water borne infections in Infection Control & Sterilization Team

12:30 - 13:00 Break-out Session

13:00 - 14:00 Lunch - Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking

14:00 Streamed events: Decontamination & Sterilization Department, Infection Control Department

15:15 End of conference



Speakers



Dr. Stephanie Dancer , Consultant Microbiologist, NHS Lanarkshire

, Consultant Microbiologist, NHS Lanarkshire Graham Stanton , Chair, IHEEM Decontamination Registration Board

, Chair, IHEEM Decontamination Registration Board Helen O'Connor , Senior Manager IPC, Hillingdon Hospitals

, Senior Manager IPC, Hillingdon Hospitals John Prendergast , Decontamination Engineer, NHS Wales

, Decontamination Engineer, NHS Wales Karen Tweed , Deputy Operations Director (Decontamination), Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

, Deputy Operations Director (Decontamination), Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Mark Campbell , Decontamination Service Manager, University Hospital Wales

, Decontamination Service Manager, University Hospital Wales Naomi Fleming , Antimicrobial Pharmacist, Kettering General Hospital

, Antimicrobial Pharmacist, Kettering General Hospital Natalie Threapleton , Senior Infection Prevention Nurse, Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust

, Senior Infection Prevention Nurse, Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust Pawel de Sternberg Stojalowski , Director, Aseptium

, Director, Aseptium Prof. Walid Al-Wali , Consultant Medical Microbiologist/Director for Infection Prevention and Control, Chair of Infection Prevention and control Committee of Ambulatory Care Centre, Hamad Medical Corporation

, Consultant Medical Microbiologist/Director for Infection Prevention and Control, Chair of Infection Prevention and control Committee of Ambulatory Care Centre, Hamad Medical Corporation Shailendra Singh (Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets

