2 Day Seminar: Drafting and Negotiating International Agency and Distribution Agreements | London, UK - June 4th-5th, 2020
Jan 29, 2020, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drafting & Negotiating International Agency and Distribution Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This interactive seminar is targeted at those who draft, negotiate and advise on international commercial agreements and cross-border transactions. The programme reviews the sale of goods and the appointment of distributors and agents, as well as the licensing of intellectual property rights within the context of an international contract.
This seminar is not jurisdiction specific and is as such ideal for individuals working in international practice.
Why You Should Attend
This two-day seminar will give practical advice on the legal considerations and commercial concerns essential for securing a successful and sustainable international deal.
Day one provides a comprehensive overview of the main international legal instruments governing international contracts, the sale of goods, trade terms, documentary sale and letter of credit. Cross-jurisdictional concerns will be explored generally and, in particular, the allocation of jurisdiction, choice of law, and the recognition and enforcement of judgments. The programme will look at the new Brussels Regulation (in force from 2015), the Hague Convention 2005 (in force from 2015), Incoterms 2010 and 2020, and the UCP 600 (Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits).
Day two provides delegates with the requisite knowledge and skills that they need to negotiate and draft international commercial deals generally, and specifically sales, distribution, and agency agreements.
By the end of this seminar, delegates should be properly equipped with the essential skill-base and substantive legal and business knowledge needed in order to effectively advise on, negotiate and draft cross-border commercial agreements.
This intensive and interactive training programme will develop your skills to:
- Be aware of the legal and commercial considerations for a successful international deal
- Understand the main legal instruments governing international contracts
- Explore the allocation of jurisdiction, and the choice of law in a cross-border dispute
- Evaluate the dispute resolution mechanisms available to resolve disputes in a sustainable manner
- Use best practice techniques to successfully negotiate your contracts
- Examine key types of international commercial agreements
- Assess the strategic considerations associated with international commercial agreements
- Plan in order to better negotiate a value-added deal
Agenda
Day One
International contractual disputes
- A review of the international instruments governing cross-jurisdictional matters
- Alternative dispute resolution
- Mechanisms available and their pros and cons
- Arbitration agreements
- New York Convention
- Jurisdiction and recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments
- Brussels Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 1215/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2012 on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters)
- Hague Convention of 30 June 2005 on Choice of Court Agreements
- Hague Convention 2019 on recognition of enforcement of foreign judgments in civil or commercial matters
Choice of law
- Rome I (Regulation (EC) No 593/2008 of the European Parliament and the Council of 17 June 2008 on the law applicable to contractual obligations)
Practical exercise: Choice of law
International contract law
- Key instruments governing international contracts (binding and non-binding)
- Choice of law in international contracts
- United Nations' Convention on Contracts for the International Sales of Goods 1980 (CISG)
- Applicability and exclusions
- Formation of a contract
- Responsibilities of seller and buyer
- Remedies of seller and buyer
- Excuses for non-performance
Practical exercise: Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods
Trade terms, documentary sales and trade finance
- Introduction
- Incoterms 2010 and 2020
- Documentary sales and bills of lading
- Letters of credit and the UCP 600
Practical exercise: Trade terms and documentation
Programme - Day Two
Distribution agreements
- Choosing between an agent and a distributor
- The key differences between the two relationships
- Framework agreements
- Regulation of distribution agreements (DCFR and EU competition law relevant to distribution agreements)
- Key terms in distribution agreements: exclusivity, term, licences, verification and termination
Practical workshop: Drafting and negotiation - part 1
Agency agreements
- Agency arrangements: when and why?
- Common types of agency relationships
- Concerns of principal and of agent
- Legal regulation of the agency relationship
- Directive 86/653/EEC on self-employed commercial agents
- Commercial Agents (Council Directive) Regulations 1993 (SI 1993, No 3053 as amended)
- EU competition law
Agency agreements: key terms
- Appointment
- Exclusivity
- Term
- Payment
- Performance obligations
- Targets
- IPR protection
- Termination
- Indemnity
- Compensation
- Checklist of general provisions
Practical workshop: Drafting and negotiation - part 2
Summary and final questions
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1dh7m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article