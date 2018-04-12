2 Day Seminar: HIPAA Privacy Rule Compliance - Understanding New Rules and Responsibilities of Privacy Officer (Burlingame CA, United States - June 7-8, 2018)

This seminar will explain audits and enforcement, and how privacy regulations relate to security and breach regulations, as well as responding to privacy and security breaches and ways to prevent them. Numerous references and sample documents will be provided.

This session is designed to provide an intensive training in HIPAA Privacy Rule compliance, covering:

What's new in the regulations

What needs to change in your organization

What needs to be addressed for compliance by covered entities and business associates

What are the most important privacy issues

What can happen when compliance is not adequate

Learning Objectives

Understand the structure of the HIPAA Regulations and how they work together

Learn what has changed in the rules based on the HIPAA Omnibus Update Rule

Learn how Business Associates are now covered directly under the rules

Discover what has to be modified to meet the new rules and how to interpret them

Understand what are the rights individuals have about their health information

Know what are the limitations on uses and disclosures by a healthcare entity

Learn the updated rules on using health information for marketing and fundraising

Find out how the rules impact the use of electronic health records

Know how to use Risk Analysis to make compliance decisions about safeguards

Know how to respond to breaches and violations of Privacy and Security rules

Learn how to deal with the modern portable technologies and communication methods

Understand how to use policies, documentation, training, and drills to prepare for audits and incidents, and achieve good compliance

Agenda



Day One (8:30 AM 4:30 PM)



Registration Process: 8:30 AM 9:00 AM



Session Start Time: 9:00 AM



Day one sets the stage with an overview of the HIPAA regulations and then continues with presentation of the specifics of the Privacy Rule and recent changes to the rules, including the impacts of required changes in your practices to meet the new rules.



Overview of HIPAA Regulations

The Origins and Purposes of HIPAA

Privacy Rule History and Objectives

Security Rule History and Objectives

Breach Notification Requirements, Benefits, and Results

HIPAA Privacy Rule Principles, Policies and Procedures

Patient Rights under HIPAA

Limitations on Uses and Disclosures

Required Policies and Procedures

Training and Documentation Requirements

Recent Changes to the HIPAA Rules

New Penalty Structure

New HIPAA Audit Program

New Patient Rights

New Obligations for Business Associates

Implementing the New HIPAA Omnibus Rules

Policies and Procedures for New Patient Rights

Impact on Electronic Health Records

Modifications to the Notice of Privacy Practices

Business Associate Issues

Day Two (8:30 AM 12:30 PM)



Day two begins with a detailed examination of HIPAA Security Rule and Breach Notification requirements, including what you need to do to protect information and what you have to do if you don't, and the day concludes with a session on the essential activities of documenting policies, procedures, and activities, training staff and managers in the issues and policies they need to know about, and examining compliance readiness through drills and self-audits.



HIPAA Security and Breach Notification Rule Principles

How the Privacy, Security, and Breach Rules Work Together

Security Safeguards and The Role of Risk Analysis

Determining What Is a Breach and What Must Be Reported

Incident Management and Breach Reporting

Documentation, Training, Drills and Self-Audits

How to Organize and Use Documentation to Your Advantage

Training Methods and Compliance Improvement

Conducting Drills in Incident Response

Using the HIPAA Audit Protocol for Documentation and Self-Auditing

