2 Day Seminar: HIPAA Privacy Rule Compliance - Understanding New Rules and Responsibilities of Privacy Officer (Burlingame CA, United States - June 7-8, 2018)

The "HIPAA Privacy Rule Compliance-Understanding New Rules and Responsibilities of Privacy Officer: One and half day In-Person Seminar" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This seminar will explain audits and enforcement, and how privacy regulations relate to security and breach regulations, as well as responding to privacy and security breaches and ways to prevent them. Numerous references and sample documents will be provided.
This session is designed to provide an intensive training in HIPAA Privacy Rule compliance, covering:
- What's new in the regulations
- What needs to change in your organization
- What needs to be addressed for compliance by covered entities and business associates
- What are the most important privacy issues
- What can happen when compliance is not adequate
Learning Objectives
- Understand the structure of the HIPAA Regulations and how they work together
- Learn what has changed in the rules based on the HIPAA Omnibus Update Rule
- Learn how Business Associates are now covered directly under the rules
- Discover what has to be modified to meet the new rules and how to interpret them
- Understand what are the rights individuals have about their health information
- Know what are the limitations on uses and disclosures by a healthcare entity
- Learn the updated rules on using health information for marketing and fundraising
- Find out how the rules impact the use of electronic health records
- Know how to use Risk Analysis to make compliance decisions about safeguards
- Know how to respond to breaches and violations of Privacy and Security rules
- Learn how to deal with the modern portable technologies and communication methods
- Understand how to use policies, documentation, training, and drills to prepare for audits and incidents, and achieve good compliance
Agenda
Day One (8:30 AM 4:30 PM)
Registration Process: 8:30 AM 9:00 AM
Session Start Time: 9:00 AM
Day one sets the stage with an overview of the HIPAA regulations and then continues with presentation of the specifics of the Privacy Rule and recent changes to the rules, including the impacts of required changes in your practices to meet the new rules.
Overview of HIPAA Regulations
- The Origins and Purposes of HIPAA
- Privacy Rule History and Objectives
- Security Rule History and Objectives
- Breach Notification Requirements, Benefits, and Results
HIPAA Privacy Rule Principles, Policies and Procedures
- Patient Rights under HIPAA
- Limitations on Uses and Disclosures
- Required Policies and Procedures
- Training and Documentation Requirements
Recent Changes to the HIPAA Rules
- New Penalty Structure
- New HIPAA Audit Program
- New Patient Rights
- New Obligations for Business Associates
Implementing the New HIPAA Omnibus Rules
- Policies and Procedures for New Patient Rights
- Impact on Electronic Health Records
- Modifications to the Notice of Privacy Practices
- Business Associate Issues
Day Two (8:30 AM 12:30 PM)
Day two begins with a detailed examination of HIPAA Security Rule and Breach Notification requirements, including what you need to do to protect information and what you have to do if you don't, and the day concludes with a session on the essential activities of documenting policies, procedures, and activities, training staff and managers in the issues and policies they need to know about, and examining compliance readiness through drills and self-audits.
HIPAA Security and Breach Notification Rule Principles
- How the Privacy, Security, and Breach Rules Work Together
- Security Safeguards and The Role of Risk Analysis
- Determining What Is a Breach and What Must Be Reported
- Incident Management and Breach Reporting
Documentation, Training, Drills and Self-Audits
- How to Organize and Use Documentation to Your Advantage
- Training Methods and Compliance Improvement
- Conducting Drills in Incident Response
- Using the HIPAA Audit Protocol for Documentation and Self-Auditing
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p79zt2/2_day_seminar?w=5
