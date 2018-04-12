2-Day Seminar: Process Validation Guidance Requirements - FDA and EU Annex 15 (Boston, MA, United States - May 10-11, 2018)

This two day, interactive seminar which provides a conduit to enhance your understanding of the Continued Process Verification, will be reviewed in detail: where does it begin; what is included; and, when does it end.

These questions will be addressed within Stage 2 as presented here and include utilization of Process Validation and Phase 1, 2 and 3, where their Guidances blend and where they remain distinct. In particular, Stage 3.

Agenda

Day 01 (8:30 AM - 5:00 PM)

: Session Start Introduction, Goals and Objectives, Definitions. Process Validation - Its Importance within the Drug Industry

Interaction of the Three Stages with Process Validation

Validation Approaches, cGMPs in Clinical Supply Manufacture, Special Manufacturing Situations within Phase 1

The Requirements of Phase 1 Investigational Drug Requirements

Regulatory Strategies for Phase 2 and 3 and their Incorporation within Stages 1 and 2

Day 02 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)

General Considerations for Process Validation - Stage 2 Process Qualifications

Special Considerations for Process Validation - Stage 2

General Considerations for Process Validation - Stage 3 Continued Process Verification

A Review of EU Annex 15 and its Comparison to FDA's Process Validation Guidance

Concurrent Release of Process Performance Qualification (PPQ) Batches

Analytical Methodology and Process Validation; Warning Letter examples

