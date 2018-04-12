2-Day Workshop by Ex-FDA Official: eCTD Submissions of IND and NDA/BLA to the US FDA, EU and Canada (Burlingame CA, United States - May 31st-June 1st, 2018)

This two day workshop will provide you with an in-depth review of the content and format requirements of the CTD/eCTD. Hands-on activities will include organizing specific study reports and other documents into the CTD, using tools for the project management of the CTD preparation, and pre-publishing an eCTD.

Agenda

Day 01 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)



Lecture 1: Overview of the drug development program and source of relevant submission documents

Lecture 2: Discussion of the roles and responsibilities for CTD preparation

Lecture 3: Review of the CTD format requirements

Lecture 4: Discussion on the successful transition from other formats to the CTD

Lecture 5: Placement of content into the CTD format; including less obvious items

Lecture 6: Review of different requirements across regions (US, EU, Canada )

) Lecture 7: Implementing tools for the project management of CTD preparation and publishing



Day 02 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)



Lecture 8: Technical requirements for an eCTD submission

Lecture 9: Document naming requirements

Lecture 10: Building the folder structure

Lecture 11: Internal document requirements for the eCTD

Lecture 12: Performing "pre-publishing" work for each document

Lecture 13: Tools for tracking and managing eCTD content

Lecture 14: Performing quality checks on the eCTD

Lecture 15: Updating content in the CTD and eCTD (amendments, supplements, variations, etc.)

