2-Day World Pharma Logistics and Supply Chain Conference - How to Build a Supply Chain Which is More Agile (Rome, Italy - May 28-29, 2020)

Increasing pressure faced by pharmaceutical companies to make their supply chain more efficient, cost effective, focussed and more agile has made the industry increasingly competitive in the recent years.



With the mandate for serialization, strict quality regulations and increasing importance of patient centricity for pharma companies to follow, it is essential to navigate from complex supply chain ecosystem to simpler processes.



The event will witness an overwhelming participation of leading supply chain and logistics decision makers discussing on how collaboration can be a key in solving the issues faced at various stages of pharma logistics.



25+ expert speakers from pharma will discuss how to build a supply chain which is more agile that can operate faster and react to changes in the market faster.



This conference will address the issues of upstream and downstream in the pharma supply chain.



World Pharma Logistics and Supply Chain Conference will hold discussions on how to build a supply chain which is more agile, that can operate faster and react to changes in the market faster. How adapting to newer technologies and solutions at various stages of the supply chain can reduce the operating costs and how practical it is to adapt to the available solutions in the market.



Why Attend?

Learn new ways to deal with maturing patient-centric end-to-end supply chains

Engage in meaningful discussion with the most prominent industry experts and decision makers from pharmaceutical manufacturers who will address the most critical challenges in the supply chain management

Key Highlights

Patient Centricity in Today's Pharma Supply Chain

Creating a Fully Optimized Supply Chain With Digitization

Real-Time Monitoring, Tracking and Managing the Cold Chain

Warehousing & Distribution Management

Forecasting and Demand Planning - Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain Efficiency

Capability Building for the Future - the Road Ahead for Pharma Supply Chain Industry

Agenda



DAY ONE



Registration

08:15 - 08:55



Welcome note

08:55 - 09:00



Opening Remarks from the Chairman

09:00 - 09:10



Keynote Presentation

09:10 - 09:45



PATIENT CENTRICITY - THE HEART OF TODAY'S PHARMA SUPPLY CHAIN



Patient adherence- How to ensure data and compliance to the last mile to the patient delivery without compromising the patient safety and patient data confidentiality

09:45 - 10:20



Morning Refreshment - One-to-one Networking Meetings - Networking break

10:20 - 11:10



Panel discussion: How to deal with the challenge of expiry of blockbusters drugs' patents to ensure safe manufacturing and logistics

11:10 - 11:45



Solution Provider Presentation

11:45 - 12:20



Effectively navigating through the increasingly complex ecosystem of supply chain for

12:20 - 12:55



Lunch - One-to-one Networking Meetings - Networking break

12:55 - 13:55



DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION - CREATING A FULLY OPTIMIZED SUPPLY CHAIN WITH DIGITIZATION



Ensuring transparency, security and oversight of the end to end delivery of goods with revolutionizing blockchain technology to enable simple use system for all stakeholders-Recognizing the capacity of blockchain in maximizing cost optimization

13:55 - 14:30



Streamlining the drug journey for more visibility of product through the entire logistics process - leaving the factories until it reaches the destination

14:30 - 15:05



Solution Provider Presentation

15:05 - 15:40



Afternoon Refreshment - One-to-one Networking Meetings - Networking break

15:40 - 16:30



Consolidation vs delocation: how to strike the right balance between cost effectiveness and customer proximity

16:30 - 17:00



REAL-TIME MONITORING, TRACKING AND MANAGING THE COLD CHAIN



Overcoming the lack of transparency of the end to end drug delivery process- Real time monitoring and tracking for shipments control

17:00 - 17:30



Solution Provider Presentation

17:30 - 18:00



Understanding the importance of Serialization of the goods for better tracking and required action in case of damage during the transit

18:00 - 18:30



Closing remarks from the chairperson

18:30 - 18:35



Drinks Reception & Networking

18:35



DAY TWO



Registration

08:15 - 08:55



Welcome note

08:55 - 09:00



Opening Remarks from the Chairperson

09:00 - 09:10



FORECASTING AND DEMAND PLANNING - INTEGRATED BUSINESS PLANNING FOR SUPPLY CHAIN EFFICIENCY



How to bridge the gap between long-range demand planning and planning production capacity

09:10 - 09:45



Recognizing the capabilities of demand planning for pharma organization in maintaining profit margins in pharma value chain

09:45 - 10:20



Morning Refreshment - One-to-one Networking Meetings - Networking break

10:20 - 11:10



Solution Provider Presentation

11:10 - 11:45



Improving deliveries to customer in terms of efficiency and frequency -how can we set up network in a country which is optimized in terms of cost and provide best service

11:45 - 12:20



Inventory management - how to reduce inventories while improving the service by integrating inventory management network into the IBP process

12:20 - 13:05



Lunch - One-to-one Networking Meetings - Networking break

13:05 - 14:05



Solution Provider Presentation

14:05 - 14:40



Use case: Achieving forecast accuracy of the customer demand lead to acceptable inventory levels to avoid out-of-stock situation

14:40 - 15:15



Afternoon Refreshment - One-to-one Networking Meetings - Networking break

15:15 - 15:50



CAPABILITY BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE - THE ROAD AHEAD FOR PHARMA SUPPLY CHAIN INDUSTRY



Panel Discussion- Geo Politics- How company's operations vary depending on the country they are operating in. Major challenges and impacts of Brexit on pharma supply chain.

15:50 - 16:20



The role of supply chain officers, operations officers and strategists - how these play together

16:20 - 16:50



Closing remarks from the chairperson

16:50 - 16:55



End of Conference

16:55

