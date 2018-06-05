$20 Billion Anionic Surfactants Market - Global Forecast to 2022: Focus on Home Care, Personal Care, Oil & Gas and Construction

The anionic surfactants market was estimated at USD 16.36 Billion and is projected to reach USD 20.10 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2022.



The market is expected to witness high growth in several growing economies of Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa owing to the increasing spending power, growth in the infrastructure industry, and growth in the manufacture of detergents and cosmetics. Increasing population and rising consumption of personal care products are also contributing significantly to the growth of the anionic surfactants market in Asia Pacific.



The different types of anionic surfactants are linear alkylbenzene sulfonate, lignosulfonate, alcohol ether sulfates/fatty alcohol sulfates, alkyl sulfates/ether sulfates, sarcosinates, alpha olefin sulfonates, phosphate esters, alkyl naphthalene sulfonates, and others. The anionic surfactants market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. This is due to their wider application range, easy availability, and lower cost than other surfactants. Anionic surfactants are widely used in cleaning and related products such as detergents, soaps, cleaners, shampoos, and hand washes. These are among the largest application areas of surfactants due to which the anionic surfactants account for the majority share of the overall surfactants market.



Based on application, the market is segmented into home care, personal care, oil & gas, construction, and others. Rising awareness towards skin care, changing lifestyle supported by increasing disposable income and urbanization, and the increasing popularity of organic skin care products are some of the major factors boosting the market for anionic surfactants.



Asia Pacific was the largest market for anionic surfactants in 2017, globally. High consumption potential, growing production capacities, competitive manufacturing costs, and high economic growth are the major driving forces for the market in the region. This dominance of Asia Pacific is mainly due to the increasing population and improving lifestyles at each financial stratum. The demand for anionic surfactants is dependent on their use in industries such as soaps & detergents and personal care products which contribute to more than 50% of its global demand.



Companies are investing more on R&D to find out applications of surfactants in unconventional industry segments (petroleum industry, textile industry, paper & pulp industry, healthcare industry, and others) to increase their scope and demand. The anionic surfactants market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to register the highest growth. The factors contributing to this are the increase in the demand from the developing countries because of the increased industrialization. In the Middle East, the oil & gas industry is expected to continue to grow owing to the presence of vast reserves of crude oil and development of technologies for enhanced oil recovery. The industry will witness growth because of significant investments in re-exploring oil & gas and exploring new reserves.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Growth Opportunities for the Anionic Surfactants Manufacturers Between 2017 and 2022

4.2 Global Anionic Surfactants Market to Grow at A Steady Rate

4.3 Asia-Pacific Market Scenario, By Country and Application

4.4 Leading Countries in the Anionic Surfactant Market, 2017

4.5 Anionic Surfactants Market in 2017, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need for Greener and Sustainable Surfactants

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations Against Toxic Chemicals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Bio-Based Surfactants Market



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Porter's Five Forces

6.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.1.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.2 Macroeconomic Indicators



7 Anionic Surfactants Market By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Analysis By Type

7.2.1 Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS)

7.2.2 Lignosulfonates

7.2.3 Alcohol Ether Sulfates/Fatty Alcohol Sulfates (AES/FAS)

7.2.4 Alkyl Sulfates/Ether Sulfates

7.2.5 Sarcosinates

7.2.6 Alpha Olefin Sulfonates (AOS)

7.2.7 Phosphate Esters

7.2.8 Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates

7.2.9 Others



8 Anionic Surfactants Market By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Analysis By Application

8.2.1 Home Care

8.2.2 Personal Care

8.2.3 Oil & Gas

8.2.4 Construction

8.2.5 Others



9 Anionic Surfactants Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.2.1 New Product Launch

10.2.2 Expansion

10.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2.4 Contract and Agreement



11 Company Profiles



Akzonobel N.V.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dowdupont

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International PLC

Stepan Company

Huntsman Corporation

KAO Corporation

Galaxy Surfactants

Solvay Sa

Ensapol A.S.

Unger Fabrikker A.S.

Aarti Industries

Oxiteno

KLK OLEO

Pilot Chem

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

