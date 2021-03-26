2000+ Free Slots Added to Leanbackplayer's Free Online Slot Machines Category

DETROIT, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanbackplayer announces the update of their free slots page with the addition of 2000 new free slots.

The free slots can be found at https://www.leanbackplayer.com/free-slots/ and use demo money instead of real money. The games are 100% free with no option to deposit, they are purely for fun and can not be used to win real money. When starting a new game you can choose a balance of anywhere between $1000 and $5000 of fake play money.

Popular games added to their free slots include household names such as:

The slots may be familiar as they are all available for real money play in brick & mortar and online casinos like SuperSlots and Spin Casino . The free versions of the slots were provided to Leanbackplayer.com by online software companies NetEnt, Microgaming, Playtech, WMS, BetSoft, Elk Studios, Stakelogic, and Pragmaticplay.

While the source code for free slots themselves are relevantly easy to obtain from software providers and services like VegasHero, the process of adding them to a content website was a technical challenge. Ultimately a solution was found that involved using the wordpress API for easy management, navigation, and searching. In the same way that blogs host posts containing words, leanbackplayer.com now hosts free slots embedded into its blog feed by piggybacking on the free Wordpress.org API.

Future Development

The first 2000 free slots are part of a three phased release program. In Q4 of 2021 3000 additional free slots will be added, in Q2 of 2022 6000 more slots games will be added for a total of 11,000+ by mid 2022. One reason for the delay in the release of more slots is the required licensing and agreements with large software providers not yet included in the list of 2000 free slots.

During phase 2 additional UI and UX improvements are planned, including but not limited to the option to add favorites to a users account, a button to visit a real money verison of the game, and suggestions for similar slots based on user favorites.

Feedback for improvements is gathered from the comments sections below each free slot machine now on the website.

About LeanBackPlayer.com

As an online casino news portal and software developer Leanbackplayer.com has spent months developing the free slots page in an effort to attract more visitors to their site. The addition of free slots increases the size of leanbackplayer.com by 2000 pages and will drive additional brand awareness through search engine results for each slot game and establish the site as a bookmarkable resource for everything online casinos.

